The BBC reports that sperm quality continues to drop. Specifically, researchers "found a 52.4% decline in sperm concentration, and a 59.3% decline in total sperm count in men from North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand." While alarmist publications tout this as a 60% drop, the decline is accelerating and the researchers are concerned that inaction may lead to species extinction despite the effect not being observed in regions with high machismo, such as South America, Asia and Africa.
The study "aggregates 185 studies between 1973 and 2011, one of the largest ever undertaken." It supposedly overcomes selection bias occurring from patients attending fertility (virility?) clinics and selection bias of null results not being published in journals (churnals?). My intuition is that insights can be gained from studying transsexualism. Practitioners claim patients increase at the rate of 15% per year (doubling every five years), over many decades and with no end in sight. This is akin to Moore's law, Kryder's law, Butters' law, Hendy's law, Rider's law, Carlson's law or any other exponential halving or doubling. So, it doesn't take a genius to understand that it will become an increasingly widespread issue.
Regardless, masculine medical problems are vastly under-represented. By some estimates, spending on male medical problems is about 1/4 of spending on female medical problems. For example, when a man seeks help for a legitimate medical issue, such as declining testosterone, a patient at the lower end of the "normal" range may be denied treatment even if he is constantly exhausted.
Well, take care of yourself. Eat properly. Drink properly. Rest properly. Stay active. And if healthy food and exercise won't fix accumulated problems, consider hormone replacement. You may also want to watch two films which seem to be mentioned with increasing frequency and seem to predict our era with some accuracy: Children Of Men and Colossus: The Forbin Project. Children Of Men is the second bleakest film I've ever seen and the film I've seen most during its initial cinema release. It explores the scenario of global infertility leading to economic collapse. In addition to a nexus of cast and crew, the seamless plot and astounding compositing, the film is a fantastic example of mise-en-scène which is best explained by example.
Anyhow, enjoy the films and get your medical problems addressed.
Disclosure: People in my family are affected by virility and hormone problems. I have a professional interest in film, media encoding and art education.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:34AM
Women and eunuchs will have sperm count of zero.
I heard cafebabe isn't a babe either. I bet he has the most sperm of all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:45AM (1 child)
A good guess would be plasticizers. They are in nearly all soft plastic. BPA is famously bad, but the replacements are suspected to be even worse.
Other guesses include common ingredients in food, cosmetic products, fire retardants, cosmetics, wood preservatives, ink... there are an incredible number of possible culprits, and most likely there are multiple sources of the problems.
Research won't get you any love. You'll upset every company that profits from whatever is involved, and you'll upset a large portion of the population that wants to believe that LGBT stuff is genetic or a normal choice or an evil sin. Suddenly you turn all that into a class-action injury lawsuit for birth defects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:59AM
Wi-Fi microwaves are nuking my junk!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:59AM
That reads like a monty python skeet.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday July 28, @04:01AM
last scare was men becoming extinct in 5 million years; that was debunked: http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-17127617 [bbc.com]
Any of these researchers have shares in fertility clinics?
Here: test yourself... http://www.fairhavenhealth.com/spermcheck-fertility.html [fairhavenhealth.com]
