The University of Delaware is cutting ties with a part-time professor who provoked a controversial firestorm for saying North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier "deserved" to die.
The Newark school said it will not re-hire Katherine Dettwyler, the adjunct faculty member who blasted the 22-year-old student as "young, white, rich, clueless" in a since-deleted Facebook post Tuesday.
The school's statement (pdf):
The comments of Katherine Dettwyler do not reflect the values or position of the University of Delaware. We condemn any and all messages that endorse hatred and convey insensitivity toward a tragic event such as the one that Otto Warmbier and his family suffered.
The University of Delaware values respect and civility and we are committed to global education and study abroad; therefore, we find these comments particularly distressing and inconsistent with our values. Our sympathies are with the Warmbier family.
Also at; CBS News.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday July 28, @02:59PM
Won't people EVER learn? Don't write anything on FaceSlap unless you have to. It's a unofficial feed channel to your local HR department that will not grant you any points for doing good but will slam you for any mistakes you ever make.
Katherine Ann Dettwyler [wikipedia.org] is a tenured Associate Professor at Texas A&M University from which she took early retirement in 2000 to join as a adjunct professor at the University of Delaware. Which is now terminated.
Will she go back? ;)
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday July 28, @03:02PM (9 children)
You don't deserve to die.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:10PM (3 children)
I agree. But the relevant question here is: Did the part-time professor deserve to be fired for posting that statement?
(Score: 1) by Revek on Friday July 28, @03:13PM
Sure. People get fired for less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:24PM
Or maybe: Should the University of Delaware re-hire a part-time anthropology professor when they generate negative PR that is inconsistent with their values?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:36PM
She is an anthropologist, so I guess she could be a bit of authority on the subject. Looking at her Wikipedia page on what she had said I think people misinterpreted in the way how she meant to say it (more as a warning); she puts it as a question, instead of a statement.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:13PM
And yet, everyone does.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday July 28, @03:19PM (1 child)
Yeah, the statement was definitely bad. 15 years of hard labor + death for stealing a sign? Gosh..
I wonder if she will be SJW'd now.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday July 28, @03:25PM
I remember thinking when they brought him back in a coma that his surname was a bad omen: "Warm beer."
Death is a crazy high price for tomfoolery, even if you're doing it in an insane asylum like North Korea. The lesson here is don't go to places like that.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:28PM
Being foolish possibly makes it less of a tragedy, though.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday July 28, @03:53PM
You are a carbon based life form, result of millennia of pillage rape violence with a peppering of love and a lot of hard work. You may or may not deserve to die. But you eventually will. Any moral judgement upon people you did not even meet is irrational.
But the topic here is more like: under which conditions a facebook post is reason for termination.
You teach atheism in soviet russia to a beowulf cluster of young students, you post about the wonderful miracles of the apostles in the official school's feed, you get instafired without even needing a piece of paper. Because you are a hypocrite.
You live in a free country, you post from your own page that hitler did nothing wrong, you are entitled to your own opinion and you deserve a barrage of ironic or angry replies and some commie keying your car. If you catch the commie in the act, though, you can kick him in the balls and post the resulting pic too.
Corollary, there are few free countries around.
Each one is free to speak his mind and pay the social/practical consequences of his speeches.
You want to tell me Islam is the best religion ever? 0r that the white race must be defended? all right, duly noted. You want to pray with the ass up, or meet up with your fellow antifa to celebrate the Che's birthday? why not.
But, you want to make me stop showing a crucifix that has been on the wall for centuries? you just declared war on my roots and tradition and hypocritically want to change the very system who is letting you stay here. And war rules are quite different from peacetime rules so, watch your back because you are an illegal soldier, entering without uniform, and the geneva convention does not apply.
Anybody who does not agree with the above is a jerk, BTW.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by XivLacuna on Friday July 28, @03:09PM (7 children)
Otto Warmbier wasn't white. He was a jew [timesofisrael.com]. Young, jewish, rich, clueless, and now dead.
(Score: 2) by Zinho on Friday July 28, @03:19PM (1 child)
Sorry, I don't understand your meaning here. Are you saying:
1) that it's OK to fire someone for being glad a Jew is dead
1a) the above, but sarcastically, as a way of complaining about Jewish privilege
2) that it's not OK to fire someone for being glad a white man was dead
2a) the above, but sarcastically, because white lives don't matter
3) some combination of the above
4) none of the above, in which case I've completely misunderstood
?
"Space Exploration is not endless circles in low earth orbit." -Buzz Aldrin
(Score: 0) by XivLacuna on Friday July 28, @03:32PM
It is a crime to call a jewish person white when said jewish person is the victim. It is only acceptable to call a jewish person white when said jewish person is caught committing a horrible crime like child molestation, serial killing, defrauding fellow jews in financial scams, etc.
Hypothetically you could call him white if he raped, murdered, and consumed the corpses a bunch of underage North Korean girls and got executed for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:20PM (4 children)
Anyone American foolish enough to go to a KNOWN strict regime, whether NK, China, Thailand/Malaysia, Singapore, etc and doing stupid shit, like drugs, speaking out in protest of the government, or stealing government propaganda (seriously if you want some, try asking if there is a propaganda/tourism office which might sell you some!) really is getting what they asked for, consequences-wise.
Remember: friends and family don't let friends and family go to dangerous regimes with plans to do something stupid. If you allow them, and didn't make sure to repeat 'don't do anything stupid that might get you arrested, or even looked at funny', you were part of the problem. Just because you think they have that common sense and don't want to nag: YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM. Just because you think America is superior and everybody should follow our laws... YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM.
This is no different than a trip to Mexico or Columbia, or America while Brown. You stir up shit and there is a high chance you'll return home in a bodybag.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Friday July 28, @03:30PM (3 children)
I would say 'America while anything' in the wake of that Australian woman getting murdered by police when she called 911 to report a rape [reuters.com].
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:51PM (2 children)
She was shot by a trigger happy Somolian, lot of which are infesting parts of Minnesota due to the PC idiots' immigration circus. Read the papers. Lots of them have bugged out to fight for ISIS. It might have been a "get whitey" moment or just a "get even for a perceived racial injustice" event.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @03:57PM (1 child)
Of course. This is one of the many tactics of copsuckers to redirect the blame elsewhere. Just change the topic to where the cop came from/what race they are so that we don't need to admit that the police are in dire need of reform!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @04:08PM
You must admit that the shooting of an gorgeous, unarmed, blonde, white woman calling for help is an rare anomaly even among the worst Police Departments. Therefore this is an outlier event. As an outlier, other causes must be considered. This was a black on white shooting.
There are only two possible causes, deliberate or accidental. If accidental, the Somali cop was a totally incompetent and trigger happy idiot for firing on a woman who could never be considered a threat, which reflects on his community and the people who hired him. (PC hire?) If deliberate, why would he shoot an unarmed white woman? I gave a couple of possibilities...
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday July 28, @03:47PM (2 children)
The 1st Amendment protects offensive speech from government, so we've found an economic way to censor her. Assuming she was a public employee that's doubly troubling. I don't agree with what she said. But she didn't advocate killing anyone, so there was no crime. To say that it's OK to get her fired for it, establishes a system in which freedom of speech is a luxury reserved for the rich. Is that what we want?
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Friday July 28, @03:58PM
The higher your position, the more you are a representative of your employer, and publishing something really, really stupid and offensive can get you shown the door. Adjuncts generally are not tenured and have many fewer protections from doing and saying stupid things. A PhD should have known better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @04:02PM
One of the few decent posts here, 100% this!
