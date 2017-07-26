17/07/28/0220209 story
posted by martyb on Friday July 28, @04:17PM
from the all-work-and-no-pay dept.
from the all-work-and-no-pay dept.
Furious teachers at a recently shuttered Detroit charter school were notified Wednesday that they won't be paid thousands of dollars they earned during the last school year.
"Last Friday, Matchbook Learning became aware that the holders of MTA's outstanding bond debt are refusing to allow use of funds for any summer payroll and instead, are requiring that any available funds be used toward payment of the bond debt," Matchbook's CEO Sajan George told teachers in the email. "We are disappointed and deeply saddened by this development because this means funds will not be there for July or August payroll."
Source Chalkbeat
Charter School Bond Holders Refuse to Allow Use of Funds for Payroll | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @05:03PM
You must litigate for every dime.
Thanks DNC!
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday July 28, @05:12PM
Business goes bankrupt, some debts cannot be paid, news at 11:00.
If they could pay their debts, they wouldn't be bankrupt.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday July 28, @05:14PM
From TFA:
Who made that deal? And how is it even possible? Everything I ever read about bankruptcy law (IANAL) says employees have priority, bonds later, shareholders (if any) last.
Any insight on what is different here?
Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @05:16PM (1 child)
The key here would be to rewrite bankruptcy law to make outstanding payroll a senior debt with priority over every other obligation.
Might be tough to get through Congress, but there you are.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday July 28, @05:38PM
and that junior and less senior people get paid first, then the more senior people (who are probably the reason for bankruptcy) get paid after:
:NOT that the senior people make sure their bonus is paid BEFORE declaring bankruptcy and screwing the junior people.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent