Furious teachers at a recently shuttered Detroit charter school were notified Wednesday that they won't be paid thousands of dollars they earned during the last school year.

"Last Friday, Matchbook Learning became aware that the holders of MTA's outstanding bond debt are refusing to allow use of funds for any summer payroll and instead, are requiring that any available funds be used toward payment of the bond debt," Matchbook's CEO Sajan George told teachers in the email. "We are disappointed and deeply saddened by this development because this means funds will not be there for July or August payroll."