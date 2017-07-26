Stories
Charter School Bond Holders Refuse to Allow Use of Funds for Payroll

posted by martyb on Friday July 28, @04:17PM   Printer-friendly
from the all-work-and-no-pay dept.
Career & Education

n1 writes:

Furious teachers at a recently shuttered Detroit charter school were notified Wednesday that they won't be paid thousands of dollars they earned during the last school year.

"Last Friday, Matchbook Learning became aware that the holders of MTA's outstanding bond debt are refusing to allow use of funds for any summer payroll and instead, are requiring that any available funds be used toward payment of the bond debt," Matchbook's CEO Sajan George told teachers in the email. "We are disappointed and deeply saddened by this development because this means funds will not be there for July or August payroll."

Source Chalkbeat

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @05:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @05:03PM (#545862)

    You must litigate for every dime.

    Thanks DNC!

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday July 28, @05:12PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 28, @05:12PM (#545866) Homepage Journal

    Business goes bankrupt, some debts cannot be paid, news at 11:00.

    If they could pay their debts, they wouldn't be bankrupt.

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday July 28, @05:14PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 28, @05:14PM (#545867)

    From TFA:

    the bondholders are priority creditors, meaning they get paid first

    Who made that deal? And how is it even possible? Everything I ever read about bankruptcy law (IANAL) says employees have priority, bonds later, shareholders (if any) last.

    Any insight on what is different here?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @05:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @05:16PM (#545869)

    The key here would be to rewrite bankruptcy law to make outstanding payroll a senior debt with priority over every other obligation.

    Might be tough to get through Congress, but there you are.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday July 28, @05:38PM

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday July 28, @05:38PM (#545878) Homepage Journal

      and that junior and less senior people get paid first, then the more senior people (who are probably the reason for bankruptcy) get paid after:

      :NOT that the senior people make sure their bonus is paid BEFORE declaring bankruptcy and screwing the junior people.

