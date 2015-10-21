from the sing-a-song-of-six-pence dept.
Two music-related Google subscription services, YouTube Red and Google Play Music, are going to be merged:
Right now, YouTube's music ecosystem is unnecessarily complicated. There's YouTube Red, which removes ads from videos and lets you save them offline, while also giving you access to Google Play Music for free. Then there's YouTube Music, which anyone can use, but it gets better if you're signed up for YouTube Red. And YouTube TV is also a thing — an entirely separate thing — but it's not available everywhere yet.
The merger has been rumored within the industry for months, and recently picked up steam after Google combined the teams working on the two streaming services earlier this year.
In a statement to The Verge, Google said it will notify users of any changes before they happen. "Music is very important to Google and we're evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we'll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made."
It doesn't look like YouTube's users want to pay for what they can get for free a click or two away:
The comments came after [Tom] Silverman raved about his experience using YouTube Red, but said that when he mentions to people how much he likes the service they "look at me like I have two heads. They didn't even know you can subscribe. How come people don't know about it?"
"You probably don't know there is Google Play Music either, and people really love that, too," [Lyor] Cohen replied.
That exchange gets to the heart of the existential issue facing Google's two streaming services: identity. Neither service has gained much traction in the music-streaming marketplace despite their best efforts and Google's massive user base. While Google hasn't released subscriber numbers,YouTube Red, which launched in Oct. 2015, was estimated to have 1.5 million as of late last year; Google Music Play has more than double that number. One industry source put their combined paid user numbers at 7 million -- far behind Spotify's recently-announced 50 million and Apple's 27 million subscribers.
The lack of identity for Google's music services in the marketplace may also be due, in part, to the runaway success and ease of use of both YouTube's ad-supported tier, with more than 1.5 billion monthly users, as well as Google search's ability to surface free music with minimal effort
Peter Mensch, the manager of bands including Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Muse, says YouTube is killing the record industry.
"YouTube, they're the devil," he told a BBC Radio 4 documentary on the music business. "We don't get paid at all."
He said the site's business model, in which artists make money by placing ads around their music, was unsustainable.
"If someone doesn't do something about YouTube, we're screwed," he said. "It's over. Someone turn off the lights."
Peter Mensch is right. Nobody should ever see or hear those bands lest they be tempted to buy merchandise or go to see concerts.
https://torrentfreak.com/dmca-helps-youtube-avoid-up-to-1bn-in-royalties-per-year-study-claims-170330/
The safe harbor provisions of the DMCA allow Internet platforms to avoid liability for the infringements of their users. However, it also helps them avoid paying for content, critics say. A new study from the US which aims to put a value on the revenues lost claims that the sums are huge, potentially up to $1 billion per year on YouTube alone.
[...] Exactly how much money is at stake is rarely quantified but a new study from the Phoenix Center in Washington claims to do just that. The numbers cited in 'Safe Harbors and the Evolution of Music Retailing' by authors T. Randolph Beard, PhD, George S. Ford, PhD, and Michael Stern, PhD, are frankly enormous. "Music is vital to YouTube's platform and advertising revenues, accounting for 40% of its views. Yet, YouTube pays the recording industry well-below market rates for this heavy and on-demand use of music by relying on those 'safe harbor' provisions," the paper begins.
Citing figures from 2016 provided by IFPI, the study notes that 68 million global subscriptions to music services (priced as a result of regular licensing negotiations) generated $2 billion in revenues for artists and labels at around $0.008 per track play. On the other hand, the 900 million users of ad-based services (like YouTube) are said to generate just $634 million in revenues, paying the recording industry just $0.001 per play. "It's plainly a huge price difference for close substitutes," the paper notes.
What follows in the 20-page study is an economist-pleasing barrage of figures and theories that peak into what can only be described as an RIAA-friendly conclusion. As an on-demand music service, YouTube should be paying nearer the same kinds of royalties per spin as its subscription-based rivals do, the paper suggests. "More rational royalty policies would significantly and positively affect the recording industry, helping it recover from the devastating consequences of the Digital Age and outdated public policies affecting the industry," the paper notes.
http://www.phoenix-center.org/PolicyBulletin/PCPB41Final.pdf
Music hosting biz SoundCloud, having just axed 40 per cent of its staff, is now trying to ward off rumors that it will go broke in less than two months.
The song-sharing service was rumored to be in crisis mode and had to shut its doors, with just 50 days of funding left before it ran out of cash. A spokesperson insisted Thursday, however, that this is not the case, and that following last week's layoffs, SoundCloud is going to be able to turn a profit soon.
[...] This comes as SoundCloud struggles to get its advertising and subscription revenues up high enough to push the music-sharing service into the black. Since 2008, the company has relied on VC funding to stay afloat and, after nine years, is still trying to turn a profit.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/07/13/soundcloud_insists_not_dying/
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday July 28, @06:45PM
I've been using other sources for music because the artists I listen to complain about Youtube's policies in various contexts. I still use it sometimes to see music videos, but like... not often enough to pay for it.
It's pretty good at suggesting related videos/music though. That seems like what it is better at than say Pandora or Spotify. Maybe they don't know that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @06:52PM
Scoot back in time about a century. How did you get music? You went to a hall, or maybe a barbershop, or a friend's house, or wherever and someone played music. Music was a venue with a live delivered skill.
Around about that time, fixed media were gaining currency. By fifty years ago, the record was the way you generally got music (although live play never went away). That has only progressed.
Now, while there are live concerts, the fact is that the very concept of making music is something that can be done alone, with (relatively) affordable gear, with a fixed media end product, or at least the data that would occupy the fixed media.
The very same industry that spent untold marketing money persuading the world that 45s, and LPs, and cassettes, and CDs were all you needed for music, is now being undermined by customers who want music when and where they feel like it, and producers who can do it without any gatekeeping function short of their own talent and budget.
We're one integrated shoutcast server product away from having utterly indie production through distribution as well as streaming. And the majors did it to themselves by changing the understanding of what music delivery is.
To cap it all, we have people like Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud and Youtube essentially telling everyone it's either free, or as near as dammit to free, and the world's entertainment budget is not expanding indefinitely...
So y'all excuse me while I wipe away a single tear for Google's inability to turn themselves into a must-have delivery service for music.
