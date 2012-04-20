from the you-say-tomato-I-say-marijuana dept.
AlterNet reports
On April 20, 2012, seven heavily armed Johnson County sheriff's officers conducted an early morning raid on the house of Adlynn and Robert Harte based on vegetative samples found in the couple's trash. It turns out those samples were tea leaves, and officers found a hydroponic tomato garden instead of marijuana.
The Hartes sued the county for $7 million on unlawful search-and-seizure claims, which a federal judge tossed after finding the officers were entitled to qualified immunity.
On [July 25, 2017], however, a three-judge 10th Circuit panel disagreed--and Circuit Judge Carlos Lucero offered a sarcastic summary in the ruling of the mistakes made by the officers.
"Law-abiding tea drinkers and gardeners beware: One visit to a garden store and some loose tea leaves in your trash may subject you to an early morning, SWAT-style raid, complete with battering ram, bulletproof vests, and assault rifles", Lucero wrote. "Perhaps the officers will intentionally conduct the terrifying raid while your children are home, and keep the entire family under armed guard for 2½ hours while concerned residents of your quiet, family-oriented neighborhood wonder what nefarious crime you have committed. This is neither hyperbole nor metaphor--precisely what happened to the Harte family in the case before us on appeal."
[...] The Hartes claim that officers lied about the field test results showing the tea leaves tested positive for THC, the principal ingredient in marijuana. Police failed to photograph the results and did not send the samples to a lab for confirmation, given the pressure to obtain warrants for the April 20 crackdown--facts not lost on [concurring Judge Nancy] Moritz.
don't forget to put your trash under lock-and-key, else someone might dump their (illegal) garbage "in the wrong place".
good luck with getting your trash picked up tho :/
When cops lie and plant evidence, everything goes to shit.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MrGuy on Friday July 28, @07:53PM
This probably isn't even planting evidence. It's probably cutting corners.
Somebody saw a leaf that looked kinda like a marijuana leaf. Or, at least, close enough for law enforcement work - botany isn't always taught at the police academy.
Then someone in the police department got all excited about finding a marijuana grow and all the accolades they could get for catching bad drug people. Wouldn't it be great? Plus, we've been itching to use the tank!
So they didn't bother doing their homework. They faked a field test (or, more likely, didn't do one and lied about it). They got a judge to sign off on it by making some BS statements about "they could be a MAJOR operation, so who knows what kind of firepower they have in there!"
They didn't need to plant (ha!) any evidence - just rush to judgement and lie about the "little details" like actually doing their homework and establishing actual probable cause.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday July 28, @08:21PM
More likely: they did do a field test, but got an inconclusive or false positive result and confirmation bias did the rest. They saw what they wanted to see. They were not looking for evidence, they were looking for justification.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday July 28, @08:41PM
It's profiling - they KNOW this house is a grow house because the dude has long hair and wears black T-shirts, that f'ing THC test must've been wrong and the raid is already scheduled, if we don't do it on time, we might not get funding to keep the tank. It's a GO man, gear up, and in case we don't find anything bring along something from the evidence locker to plant.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @08:07PM
It's far worse than a quantitative "how many other cases" issue. The only reason this ever got to the 10th was:
Just think about it: A couple of high-clearance ex-CIA employees, of which one was a lawyer, failed to convince the first federal judge despite overwhelming evidence... How the hell normal people who are abused by the government supposed to fight? This is a qualitative issue. The quality of justice has turned to shit in the States. It's selective enforcement. Selective judgment. And selective punishments. When only privilege, money and luck get you through a federal appeal for something so obvious that the first federal judge should just have dealt with in discovery as soon as he saw the falsified evidence, you know this nation is fucked.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday July 28, @08:24PM
Its that kind of stuff that makes me think this was some kind of conspiracy. Ex-CIA lawyer makes trouble for the local legal system through some court case. Lets raid her house for drugs and aim guns at their children to keep her in line.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday July 28, @08:22PM
"plant" evidence
everything goes to manure
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MrGuy on Friday July 28, @07:35PM
when a story about judges finding that a horrific law enforcement overreach is at least sufficient to warrant a civil trial is NEWS. When a ruling that the shield of "qualified immunity so nyah nyah!" isn't an absolute defense against any responsibility for wrongdoing is NEWS.
What the gorram hell is wrong with this country?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @07:35PM
> the tea leaves tested positive for THC, the principal ingredient in marijuana.
I think you'll find that cellulose is the principal ingredient.
The THC is just a trace component in comparison.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by stretch611 on Friday July 28, @07:35PM
So on 4 - 20, police staged a marijuana raid? I don't suppose it was timed at 4:20 am as well
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday July 28, @07:45PM
If the officers identified it properly as the biological agent that it is [smithsonianmag.com], they could have dragged them in on biological warfare charges, if they were lucky enough not to get a sniper bullet through the head. Huge relief that the officers skipped the research and came in loaded for potheads rather than bioterrorists :-(
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday July 28, @08:02PM
not news here, happens every day, thats just america.
Home of the imprisoned, one of the LEAST free countries
