According to Goldmine, the musician Graham Nash will sell a collection of Robert Crumb's Underground Comix art. It is expected to generate a lot of interest at the Heritage Comics Auction. Earlier this year an original from Crumb's Fritz the Cat sold for over $700k at an auction.

Crumb founded Zap Comix, the first successful underground comic, and is recognized for several well-known comic characters as well as his distinct style.

https://comics.ha.com/comic-artist-index/robert-crumb.s?id=500117024&ic3=ViewItem-Auction-Open-ShortDescriptionSMP-051517