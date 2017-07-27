Stories
Graham Nash to Auction Robert Crumb's Underground Comix Artworks

posted by Fnord666 on Friday July 28, @10:32PM
from the crumb(y)-collection dept.
canopic jug writes:

According to Goldmine, the musician Graham Nash will sell a collection of Robert Crumb's Underground Comix art. It is expected to generate a lot of interest at the Heritage Comics Auction. Earlier this year an original from Crumb's Fritz the Cat sold for over $700k at an auction.

Crumb founded Zap Comix, the first successful underground comic, and is recognized for several well-known comic characters as well as his distinct style.

https://comics.ha.com/comic-artist-index/robert-crumb.s?id=500117024&ic3=ViewItem-Auction-Open-ShortDescriptionSMP-051517

