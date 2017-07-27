17/07/28/1148206 story
from the crumb(y)-collection dept.
According to Goldmine, the musician Graham Nash will sell a collection of Robert Crumb's Underground Comix art. It is expected to generate a lot of interest at the Heritage Comics Auction. Earlier this year an original from Crumb's Fritz the Cat sold for over $700k at an auction.
Crumb founded Zap Comix, the first successful underground comic, and is recognized for several well-known comic characters as well as his distinct style.
