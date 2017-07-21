Stories
The New Firefox (Version 56) and Ridiculous Numbers of Tabs

posted by martyb on Saturday July 29, @05:02AM
from the sounds-like-a-fairy-tale dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Dietrich Ayala is a developer relationist working for internet freedom at Mozilla, the non-profit makers of Firefox.

[...] I've got a Firefox profile with 1691 tabs.

[...] As you would expect, Firefox handled this profile quite poorly for a long time. I got used to multi-minute startup time, waiting 15-30 seconds for tabs from external apps to show up, and all manner of non-responsive behavio(u)r.

And then, quite recently, everything changed.

The author then describes his testing platform and admittedly simple-minded test scenario: a Macbook, time to load all 1691 tabs in HIS profile, and using Firefox versions 20, 30, 40, and 50 through 56.

The upshot? Startup time dropped from over 7 minutes to under 15 seconds. Memory usage dropped from over 2 GB to under 0.5 GB.

Source: https://metafluff.com/2017/07/21/i-am-a-tab-hoarder/

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday July 29, @05:30AM (1 child)

    by captain normal (2205) on Saturday July 29, @05:30AM (#546151)

    What's the point of testing a browser when not connected to the internet?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @05:32AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @05:32AM (#546152)

      Shhhhhh. It's a mac user.

