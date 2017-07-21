Dietrich Ayala is a developer relationist working for internet freedom at Mozilla, the non-profit makers of Firefox.

[...] I've got a Firefox profile with 1691 tabs.

[...] As you would expect, Firefox handled this profile quite poorly for a long time. I got used to multi-minute startup time, waiting 15-30 seconds for tabs from external apps to show up, and all manner of non-responsive behavio(u)r.

And then, quite recently, everything changed.