Dietrich Ayala is a developer relationist working for internet freedom at Mozilla, the non-profit makers of Firefox.
[...] I've got a Firefox profile with 1691 tabs.
[...] As you would expect, Firefox handled this profile quite poorly for a long time. I got used to multi-minute startup time, waiting 15-30 seconds for tabs from external apps to show up, and all manner of non-responsive behavio(u)r.
And then, quite recently, everything changed.
The author then describes his testing platform and admittedly simple-minded test scenario: a Macbook, time to load all 1691 tabs in HIS profile, and using Firefox versions 20, 30, 40, and 50 through 56.
The upshot? Startup time dropped from over 7 minutes to under 15 seconds. Memory usage dropped from over 2 GB to under 0.5 GB.
Source: https://metafluff.com/2017/07/21/i-am-a-tab-hoarder/
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday July 29, @05:30AM (1 child)
What's the point of testing a browser when not connected to the internet?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @05:32AM
Shhhhhh. It's a mac user.
