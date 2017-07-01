17/07/28/1412221 story
Known for its bouts of heavy smog, the city of Los Angeles on Thursday announced plans to have a fleet of fully electric, zero-emissions buses by 2030.
Authorities in the US metropolis said the project, which involves the purchase of 2,200 vehicles, would cost some $1 billion over the next ten years.
"Today's vote represents an enormous investment in the future of a healthy and prosperous Los Angeles," said Hilda Solis, a Metro Board Member.
The current fleet operates on compressed natural gas (CNG), seen as the most environmentally-friendly option when the buses were purchased in the 1990s.
A CNG coalition had previously protested the transition, arguing that, while the goals were worthy, electric buses were not yet a reliable technology.
