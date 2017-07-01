from the 'fair'-choice? dept.
Virtual reality games usually promise shoot 'em up adventures but in Hong Kong Friday lovelorn tech fans donned headsets to go on imaginary dates.
The city's annual Ani-Com and Games fair sees thousands queue to try out the latest consoles or buy up comic book collectibles, often dressed up as their favourite characters.
But for those who had spent too long alone in their rooms, a new VR smartphone app offered some romantic solace.
Users can choose between four female models and spend a vacation with them in either Japan or Thailand, joining them on trips to cafes, hot springs and karaoke.
They slot their phones into a plastic headset and are then immersed on a date, during which they can choose options for activities.
Promoters of the Hong Kong-made app, which is known by its Cantonese name "leoi yau" or "VR travel friend", said it was to help what they called "Otakus" to practise their dating skills.
The name is a Japanese term for obsessive manga or anime fans.
"We want to allow more people to try out what it's like to date a girl because there are a lot of Otakus who don't know how to communicate with girls," Margaret Ming, the app's communication officer, told AFP.
"This game can teach them how to get to know girls," Ming said, adding that there is some flirting involved in the story arcs with the models.
Helpful, or sad?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday July 29, @12:55PM
Why not real girls (or boys?) Other than not having humans this story seems to be the point of Facebook buying and fooling around with virtual reality.
I believe social VR is a major strategic mistake. The amazon.com user interface is not a VRML 3-d FPS rpg of visiting a bookstore (or now a days, a department store). My credit union website is not a 3-d simulation of standing in line and talking to a teller. In fact with online banking and direct deposit and all that I've only talked to a teller twice at my CU, I would imagine for millennials or younger the idea of human service is going to be absent. Likewise the user interface for dating is swiping on tindr or flirting on facebook, not some weird 3-d thing.
What could sell, however minimally, is education. A geology or archaeology "virtual field trip" could sell for just a bit less than actually going out there.
If you ascribe to red pill theory, which observation shows is very accurate regardless how much its liked or disliked to politically correct or not, the chicks have no interest in any guy below a 9/10 until they hit the wall at which point any beta with his stuff together will be preyed on. So the majority of men at 22 aren't going to be dating any women at 22 no matter how low the girls are on the scale, and if they want to get any at 30 all they need is to be known to have money, so they need a "work simulator" or whatever not a "dating simulator"
Also you can tell this is Hong Kong not Japan... no tentacles.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Saturday July 29, @12:59PM
As someone who never had a girl friend until I was 24, I never knew how to communicate with them until that first one unwittingly taught me. She was so dumb (but really nice) that she failed to notice how gauche I was, so she put up with me. Perhaps the virtually reality dates are similar to that girl.
I learned from her that girls are generally not the slightest bit interested in guy's issues/hobbies/whatever as long as you were "gentlemanly" towards them and were prepared to talk about their issues/hobbies/whatever. Be prepared to spend hours listening with interest to them assasinating the characters of their sister/ mother/previous BF.
The guys who get off with girls are the ones to whom this comes naturally rather than having to learn it. Once I had learned, by my later 20s, I had plenty of GFs. As the meme goes, The things I wished I knew when I was 20.
TFA has a link on the word "girls" ! (just above the second picture). I followed this and it explains what a girl is :
"any female human from birth through childhood and adolescence to attainment of adulthood"
So now we know.
Reply to This