Today the trend to greater equality of incomes which characterised the postwar period has been reversed. Inequality is now rising rapidly. Contrary to the rising-tide hypothesis, the rising tide has only lifted the large yachts, and many of the smaller boats have been left dashed on the rocks. This is partly because the extraordinary growth in top incomes has coincided with an economic slowdown.
The trickle-down notion— along with its theoretical justification, marginal productivity theory— needs urgent rethinking. That theory attempts both to explain inequality— why it occurs— and to justify it— why it would be beneficial for the economy as a whole. This essay looks critically at both claims. It argues in favour of alternative explanations of inequality, with particular reference to the theory of rent-seeking and to the influence of institutional and political factors, which have shaped labour markets and patterns of remuneration. And it shows that, far from being either necessary or good for economic growth, excessive inequality tends to lead to weaker economic performance. In light of this, it argues for a range of policies that would increase both equity and economic well-being.
[Wikipedia: Joseph Eugene Stiglitz is an American economist and a professor at Columbia University. He is a recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences and the John Bates Clark Medal. He is a former senior vice president and chief economist of the World Bank and is a former member and chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. --Ed.]
The problem is that fractional reserve banking means, that those with more capital, get more, cheaper credit. Those without capital, need to spend a disproportionate portion of their income on just surviving. The poor who can't get credit, are competing with the rich who can get credit, to buy a house. The bank tells the poor NO, and the rich YES. The poor man must now pay a disproportionate amount of their income on rent. That part is true. It is however the fault of government, which facilitates this through national currencies and banking regulation.
There should be free competition in currencies, and banking.
Stop subsidising the rich, by bailing out the banksters!
