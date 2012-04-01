from the need-a-faster-flicker dept.
Interesting article at Business Insider on why we don't like LED bulbs:
There's a handy trick for reading station signs that otherwise fly past in a blur as you travel in a high-speed train. Look at one side of the window and then immediately at the other side of the window. When you change your gaze, your eyes will automatically make a rapid jerking movement, known as a saccade. If the direction of the saccade is the same as that of the train, your eyes will freeze the image for a split second, long enough to read the station name if you time things right.
Saccades are very fast movements of the eyes. Their exact speed depends on the size of the movement, but large saccades can move the eyes at the same rate as a high-speed train. The image of the station name becomes visible because it is travelling at the same speed as the eye, and the images before and after the saccade are blurred and so don't interfere with the image of the sign. This shows us that our vision is still working when our eyes move rapidly during saccades.
Scientists used to think we could see no more than about 90 flashes of light a second but now we know it's more like 2,000 because the eyes move so rapidly when we change gaze from one point to another. During the eye movement, the flicker of light creates a pattern that we can see. And this has some surprising consequences for our health thanks to the way some types of lighting can affect us. In particular, it could discourage people from using more energy-saving LED lightbulbs.
Most lighting is electric and powered by an alternating current supply, which makes the bulbs continually dim and then brighten again at a very fast rate. Unlike filament lamps and to a lesser extent fluorescent lamps, LEDs don't just dim but effectively turn on and off completely (unless the current is maintained in some way).
The answer is not to make them less piercing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @07:26AM (1 child)
I don't really care so much about light bulbs, considering the 60 frame a second monitor I've been staring directly into every day for my entire life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @07:33AM
Light.....bulb? My only source of light is the backlight of my screen.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Saturday July 29, @07:27AM (1 child)
Stick a capacitor in it and call it Organic Lighting and charge double for being a humanitarian lighting solution.
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Saturday July 29, @07:56AM
I think they already do that. I had to change 2 ceiling LED lamps for the same reason: bad Chinese capacitors. Luckily they were on warranty, but it's still a pain in the ass to have to change the same lamp 3 times in a year.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday July 29, @07:31AM (2 children)
Whether or not there is flicker depends on the quality of the bulb. Here are some of the circuits used in LED bulbs. [stackexchange.com] Note that all of them rectify the AC, and all of them include a capacitor for smoothing. A quote from one of the articles:
"Depending on the individual observer, light flicker at the line frequency rate may be noticeable under certain conditions. To reduce or eliminate any possibility of noticeable flicker larger electrolytic capacitor may be used."
For the LED lights in my office, there seems to be no flicker at all.
There are tricks you can use to make flicker more visible. In the simplest case, if there is no other source of light in the room, just wave a pencil back-and-forth in front of a flickering light. Fancier: cut equally spaced slots in a piece of paper, and then move it back and forth, or create a slotted wheel that you can spin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @07:36AM
This sounds like peekaboo? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peekaboo [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Saturday July 29, @08:16AM
Even better is to have the capacitor on the primary side such that a switchmode powersupply will be able to compensate the unavoidable dips in the AC waveform. It might possible work to use a inductor (coil) as a energy storage on the primary side. This will keep the current constant. On the secondary side it will for sure keep the current constant which is a good match for LED which are constant current devices.
LED have a time constant somewhere at 1 µs. So a powersupply that use a conversion frequency or pulsing above that may use the LED as a low pass filter. But on the other hand, anything below 1 MHz will be nicely modulated. Not good for eyes or brain.
The wavelength spectrum of LEDs is also a disaster.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @08:20AM
And years ago when I said that 24fps for movies was crap and even 60fps wasn't enough, people were insulting me and making up shit that my eyes can't see the difference.
So why are so many people so accepting of 24 fps movies and supposedly LED bulbs aren't acceptable? When your eyes saccade across the big screen wouldn't there be the annoying flickering too?
Look at the retards here too: http://www.indiewire.com/2012/04/peter-jacksons-48fps-presentation-of-the-hobbit-at-cinemacon-gets-a-mixed-response-252373/ [indiewire.com]
To me even 48fps isn't enough. I've had 50Hz CRTs and 85Hz CRTs, 48 is still crap.
