from the protein dept.
Due to factors such as global warming and over-fishing of its predators, the humble jellyfish has experienced a population explosion in recent years. In fact, there are so many of the creatures in some places that jellyfish-killing aquatic robots have been designed to keep their numbers under control. It seems like a waste to just dump them, though. With that in mind, a scientist from the University of Southern Denmark has developed a method of turning them into a potato chip-like food.
Dried jellyfish have actually been eaten for centuries in Asian cultures. The drying process (which involves using salt and alum to extract water from them) takes 30 to 40 days, however. Additionally, the finished product has a somewhat gristly texture that's off-putting to many Westerners.
Mie Thorborg Pedersen has instead simply steeped them in alcohol, which replaces their water content within just a couple of days. It then evaporates completely once they're left out to dry, leaving nothing but a thin, crispy disc. Although the finished product reportedly doesn't have much flavor, Thorborg Pedersen states that, "The mouth feel and the aesthetic appearance in particular have gastronomic potential."
[...] A paper on the research was recently published in The International Journal of Gastronomy and Food Science.
Meanwhile, still waiting for squid jerky to take off in the West.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @03:57PM (1 child)
I don't want to eat jellyfish.
The way things used to be, vending machine snacks could be assumed to be acceptable for a vegetarian diet, when the only snacks available were such things as potato chips and chocolate bars. Then some wag got the bright idea to add pork rinds to the mix. Fine, pork rinds are clearly labeled as pork. Then came the Worcestershire sauced chips. Fine, Worcestershire sauce contains anchovies, but at least the name is on the label. Then came the tortilla chips with "natural chicken flavor" hidden in the fine print of the ingredients. And that's where vending crossed the line, with animal ingredients hidden in fine print. I don't appreciate eating chicken meat byproducts by accident.
Let me tell you about the last time I ate chicken by accident. I bought a bean-and-cheese burrito at Whole Foods, and in the first bite I got a mouthful of chicken meat. I retched. It was a chicken burrito wrapped in bean-and-cheese labels. Whole Foods isn't an Amazon subsidiary yet, but I'm going to blame Bezos anyway for mislabeling at Whole Foods.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 29, @04:07PM
What a load of horseshit. Every vending machine nowadays contains healthy options from baked veggie-crisps to sacks of nuts.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 29, @04:04PM
Sounds like a lot of effort for something nasty. At least with the equally nasty shark fin soup the rest of the shark can be eaten as well (and shark is tasty, the meat of real men). They will, of course, make money off of jellyfish by touting it as the next big thing for hipster fucks and other pretentious food snobs with too much money.
How about not overfishing and attacking the habitats of jellyfish predators? I want to see an outbreak of extremely toxic jellyfish attack the shores of America. When it starts hitting the pocketbooks of Jew beachfront resort owners, maybe then the problem will be taken seriously.
Reply to This