Australia's Electric Super Highway to Power EVs Along 1,000 Miles of Coastline

from the where-electrons-flow-in-reverse dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

Motorists traveling in electric vehicles along the Queensland coast in Australia's north will soon be able to keep their rides topped up for free, thanks to a new Electric Super Highway. Announced on Thursday, the roadway will be free to use initially, as the state government tries to encourage a shift to greener transport.

The Electric Super Highway will be the world's longest in a single state, according to the Queensland Government. It will see more than 1,000 mi (1,600 km) of coastal roadway between the cities of the Gold Coast and Cairns dotted with fast-charging stations, enabling electric vehicles to be driven from the state's southern border to its far north.
...
The energy supplied through the fast-charging stations will be clean, purchased through green energy offsets and credits. Miles cited a recent survey showing 50 percent of Queensland's residents will consider buying an electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid or regenerative braking hybrid in the next two years. Most of those participants said new fast-charging infrastructure would add further motivation.

