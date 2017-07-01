from the final-nail dept.
Hong Kong is brimming with neon-lit shopping strips that sell luxury brands, jewels, and technology to eager consumers; the skyscraper-filled skyline contains businesses that make the city one of the world’s major financial hubs. Yet behind the glamorous facade, approximately 200,000 people, including 40,000 children, live in spaces ranging in size from around 15 – 100 square feet.
With a population of nearly 7.5 million and almost no developable land remaining, Hong Kong’s housing market has risen to the most expensive in the world. Pushed out by soaring rents, tens of thousands of people have no other option than to inhabit squatter huts, sub-divided units where the kitchen and toilet merge, coffin cubicles, and cage homes, which are rooms measuring as small as 6’ x 2.5’ traditionally made of wire mesh. “From cooking to sleeping, all activities take place in these tiny spaces,” says Lam. To create the coffin cubicles a 400 square flat will be illegally divided by its owner to accommodate 20 double-decker beds, each costing about HK$2000 (over $250 USD) per month in rent. The space is too small to stand up in.
Better than being homeless, but only just.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday July 29, @09:42PM
Come on, San Francisco, you can beat them and be #1! You wouldn't believe what those sanctuary illegal Guatemalans and El Salvadorians can tolerate!
Sanctuary cities! Low-skilled workers paid decent minimum wages for liberalism! 15 bucks an hour! With tips!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday July 29, @09:49PM (1 child)
You might just be better off hanging a hammock in an alleyway at that point in time. At least then you will have enough space to stretch your legs. Maybe it wouldn't matter as much if people there were hovering around 5' or less, but with even asians averaging in the mid to upper 5' range, with a few unlucky individuals reaching 6' and above, it is ludicrious to try and live in space less than your height cubed. The SOLE exception is literally if the only thing you do there is sleep, at which point it still needs to be at least your height long with some store under, over, or to the side of you. Anything less is a fire, safety, and health hazard.
I would feel sorry for these people, except that they have chosen it rather than either staying/returning to the mainland, or emigrating somewhere with sufficient space to live. Hopefully some/most of them are making enough money with the rent they save that they can use it to get out to somewhere else in the future, but I doubt that is any more true in Hong Kong than for the lower class in the US.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday July 29, @10:06PM
Yeah, that's something I genuinely fail to understand. Why would anyone want to live in a city when they don't have to? Drop your standard of living for half a year enough to afford to move, find another job or a place within commuting distance, and GTFO. I mean, shit, leave the city and your standard of living instantly and significantly increases without getting a dime worth of extra income. Plus you're a lot less likely to get murdered to death.
