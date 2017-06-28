The saga of the so-called "laptop ban" gains a new chapter today.

Schiphol Airport and KLM (royal Dutch airlines) confirm to well-known Dutch tech website Tweakers that they check tablets, e-readers, laptops, ... (electronics "bigger than a smartphone") to see if the hardware has been opened. [Implicitly, this is about US-bound flights, although the article text doesn't make this explicit] If they suspect so, the airline is notified, who may disallow you from boarding. A spokesperson for Schiphol airport confirms

"The rule is that if we suspect at the security check that the hardware has been opened in a way not consistent with normal use, we report this to the airline. It's up to the airline to take action." (translation mine)

In the article, it's mentioned that a TSA spokesperson confirms the existence of this rule. Apparently, it's a concrete measure following the "Aviation Enhanced Security Measures" of the DHS. The Tweakers article mentions that such 'suspect' electronics are allowed in the luggage area, where "experts say battery explosions can do more harm" than in the passenger compartment (as personnel cannot extinguish fires).

Apparently, this has already caused a few incidents where passengers were stopped and denied boarding at the jet bridge due to a missing screw or "damage to the electronics".