Researchers say they have found a way to hack an internet-enabled carwash and make it "attack" users.

They warned criminals could easily exploit the Laserwash car washes, making their doors close too early or their roller arms crush the tops of cars.

They also claimed the manufacturer PDQ ignored warnings about the risks for two years.

PDQ said it was urgently investigating the issues.

Laserwash installations can be remotely monitored and controlled by their owners via a web-based user interface.

However, in a presentation at the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas, Billy Rios of security firm Whitescope and Jonathan Butts from the International Federation for Information Processing showed how easily the system could be hijacked.

Firstly, they warned that Microsoft no longer supported the washers' Windows control systems, so hackers might be able to exploit hidden loopholes.

More worryingly, they managed to hack into an actual carwash by using the default password "12345".