"In what has become a running joke amongst those skeptical of the claim that minimum wage increases have no effect on unemployment, a recent report by the Employment Policies Institute showed that 174 of the 184 co-sponsors of a bill to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour hired unpaid interns."
"In a review of over 100 studies, economists David Neumark and William Wascher found that,A sizable majority of the studies surveyed ... give a relatively consistent (although not always statistically significant) indication of negative employment effects of minimum wages. In addition, among the papers we view as providing the most credible evidence, almost all point to negative employment effects, both for the United States as well as for many other countries." http://www.nber.org/papers/w12663.pdf
"Yes, minimum wages still do increase unemployment."
https://mises.org/blog/seattles-minimum-wage-supporters-ignore-facts
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @06:43AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by coolgopher on Sunday July 30, @06:56AM (1 child)
Everyone carps on about employment numbers as if they're the be-all and end-all. It's rubbish. Employment does not guarantee a lack of poverty, *especially* not without minimum wage guarantees. And really, poverty is the more salient point in this context. Yes, it sucks to be without a job. You know why it sucks? Because your personal economy tanks, and you spiral downwards. If I didn't have to worry about paying the bills, I wouldn't mind being without a job so much. Heck, I could get some personal projects done. But this incessant whining about minimal wages lowering employment completely misses the point of employment - keeping people on their feet so they can make their way in society. Sheesh.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @07:35AM
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @07:02AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fraxinus-tree on Sunday July 30, @07:17AM
Someone discovered America. Well. I don't know if there is such an idiom in English, but anyway. The result is a simple market response and should be expected. But unemployment rate is not THE single measure of the well-being of the working class. I know a lot of people who would be better off not working and even more who are less dangerous to the economy when unemployed.
