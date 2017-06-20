Stories
Psst, the Human Genome was Never Completely Sequenced. Some Scientists say it Should be

posted by martyb on Sunday July 30, @02:05PM   Printer-friendly
from the how-do-you-know-how-much-you-don't-know? dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The feat made headlines around the world: “Scientists Say Human Genome is Complete,” The New York Times announced in 2003. “The Human Genome,” the journals Science and Nature said in identical ta-dah cover lines unveiling the historic achievement.

There was one little problem.

“As a matter of truth in advertising, the ‘finished’ sequence isn’t finished,” said Eric Lander, who led the lab at the Whitehead Institute that deciphered more of the genome for the government-funded Human Genome Project than any other. “I always say ‘finished’ is a term of art.”

“It’s very fair to say the human genome was never fully sequenced,” Craig Venter, another genomics luminary, told STAT.

“The human genome has not been completely sequenced and neither has any other mammalian genome as far as I’m aware,” said Harvard Medical School bioengineer George Church, who made key early advances in sequencing technology.

[...] FAQs from the National Institutes of Health refer to the sequence’s “essential completion,” and to the question, “Is the human genome completely sequenced?” they answer, “Yes,” with the caveat — that it’s “as complete as it can be” given available technology.

[...] Church estimates 4 percent to 9 percent of the human genome hasn’t been sequenced. Miga thinks it’s 8 percent.

https://www.statnews.com/2017/06/20/human-genome-not-fully-sequenced/

I'm glad this is finally getting some coverage. A few years ago I looked into the human genome to prove to myself it didn't contain a certain sequence, and found this was impossible since ~10% of it was missing. When they talk about "sequencing a genome" it is total false advertising.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Sunday July 30, @02:14PM (3 children)

    by kaszz (4211) on Sunday July 30, @02:14PM (#546680) Journal

    So what makes the last percents so hard to sequence?

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @02:53PM (#546688)

      DNA sequencing only reads small chunks at a time, TFA says typically 1000 base pairs in the Human Genome Project, but mentions new capabilities of up to 60000 base pairs. You get a ton of these short sequences, then turn a computer loose, looking for overlaps and trying to build one complete sequence from them.

      The remaining gaps are where sequences couldn't be spliced because of ambiguity created by repeating sequences longer than the maximum read length.

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday July 30, @03:21PM

        by kaszz (4211) on Sunday July 30, @03:21PM (#546697) Journal

        Seems the sequencing method is incomplete. Just imagine a harddisc that would read random blocks and let the filesystem try to figure out which blocks belonged to what file from the block contents alone without any LBA reference or anything. A better method where the DNA string is pulled out and read in one long sequence is needed.

        Reminds of CD-rippers where block reading would not align properly so the ripper program had to align them on the fly.

      • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday July 30, @03:37PM

        by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Sunday July 30, @03:37PM (#546705) Journal

        If newer machines can read fragments that are 60x longer than before, could some random joe's $1,500 sequencing yield a more complete sequence than the HGP reference genome?

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @03:02PM (#546693)

    Paragraph 1 summary: the human genome sequence is not completed

    Paragraph 3 summary: the human genome sequence is not completed

    Paragraph 4 summary: the human genome sequence is not completed

    Paragraph 5 summary: the human genome sequence is not completed

    Paragraph 6 summary: the human genome sequence is not completed

    Paragraph 7 summary: the human genome sequence is not completed

    I think a much shorter summary could have made the point equally well, without a large block quote from the article which spent 16 lines of text, but merely expressed the same single idea as the headline, but repeated an additional 6 times.

    • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday July 30, @03:10PM (1 child)

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday July 30, @03:10PM (#546694) Journal

      Wrong.

      Paragraph 1 summary: 2003 headlines declared the human genome sequencing to be completed.

      Paragraph 2 summary: Small problem here.

      Paragraph 3 summary: Eric lander says, it isn't.

      Paragraph 4 summary: So does Craig Venter.

      Paragraph 5 summary. And George Church says so, too.

      Paragraph 6 summary: And if you look closely, even the NIH admits it.

      Paragraph 7 summary: Estimates of how much is missing range from 4 to 9 percent.

      So while you are right that there's a lot of redundancy, it's not quite as bad as you claim.

      • (Score: 2) by JNCF on Sunday July 30, @03:29PM

        by JNCF (4317) on Sunday July 30, @03:29PM (#546703) Journal

        I'm not skipping straight to the comments so that I can read a summary of the summary,, guise; get back to trolling and pedantism!

