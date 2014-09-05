from the good dept.
Procter & Gamble Co. said that its move to cut more than $100 million in digital marketing spend in the June quarter had little impact on its business, proving that those digital ads were largely ineffective.
Almost all of the consumer product giant’s advertising cuts in the period came from digital, finance chief Jon Moeller said on its earnings call Thursday. The company targeted ads that could wind up on sites with fake traffic from software known as “bots,” or those with objectionable content.
“What it reflected was a choice to cut spending from a digital standpoint where it was ineffective, where either we were serving bots as opposed to human beings or where the placement of ads was not facilitating the equity of our brands,” he said.
It’s unclear whether P&G has shifted more spending to other media, including television, as it tweaks its digital spending approach. TV networks have been making an aggressive case that marketers have over-allocated budgets to the dark alleys of digital, and should move ad money back into TV.
Moving ad budget back to TV would be a brilliant move. Septuagenarians present a brisk market for Pampers.
What are these on-line ads you speak of? I haven't seen those in years...
Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go and count my expendable income that I can actually spend on my own desires instead of being told what to desire and buy.
We can hope the marketdroids finally start to figure out that advertising wastes everyone's time and money.
Salespeople are by nature suckers. They think the product doesn't matter; just excitement and other emotional triggers. That's because they are employed by people who know that what they have to sell is crap, and they want to push as much crap as possible. So to be a successful salesperson, you have to believe nonsense and be able to repeat it with enthusiasm.
So salespeople are suckers for other salespeople. Advertising networks are mostly selling to other sellers, not to you and I. "Pay us to send your SPAM, optimize your search position, and deliver the eyeballs. We have more 'reach' and better 'targeting'." Bullshit. No you don't. It is all a bunch of hand-waving and cargo-cult mumbo-jumbo.
It is time for this circle-jerk to end.
One of my good friends works in advertising, and he is the perfect example of (can't find the phrase for the psychological phenomenon). He is super susceptible to advertising. I've literally seen him do complete 180s on products after seeing single advertisements. He constantly alternates between specific brands (like coke vs pepsi) and follows trends and positive press like none other. However, as he works in advertising, when he puts his more scrupulous hat on, he can instantly identify exactly what a commercial is doing, its primary market, etc.
My theory is that because he has the more analytical part of his brain working all day on advertising, it gets exhausted. Therefore, when he doesn't realize he is being sold to, he has a lower threshold than average. Does make it really easy to manipulate him into doing what you want as statements like, "but this movie has better reviews," or "so-and-so is more popular," or even, "that one is $0.10 cheaper," will almost instantly change his mind.
Brisk market for Pampers? Well, that all Depends...
