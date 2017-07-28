from the marry-me dept.
You’re not the only one spending fewer summer weekends watching other people get married—but don’t worry, the weddings you’re still invited to might feel a little more special these days.
Fewer Americans are getting married, and the ones who still are have scaled back their weddings. Their nuptials are becoming smaller, though not necessarily cheaper, affairs.
Many couples are waiting longer and longer to schedule their weddings. In 2015, the median first-time American bride was almost 28 years old and the median groom almost 30, according to the most recent data available from the Census Bureau. (Ten years earlier, the typical bride was 25.5, the typical groom 27.)
The U.S. marriage rate—the number of new marriages per 1,000 people—has been falling for decades. It fell especially fast during the recession, in 2008 and 2009, but there’s little evidence that people started getting married again even as the economy recovered. And research firm IbisWorld predicts the marriage rate will keep falling over the next five years.
From a global perspective, that wouldn’t be a surprise. The U.S. marriage rate would need to fall by about a third to reach the marriage rates in other developed countries. The most recent data show a U.S. marriage rate of 6.9, compared with an average rate of 4.6 for countries in the European Union.
Are weaker economics the cause, or has marriage gone out of fashion?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @06:02PM
Let me count the reasons.
[1] No relatives.
[2] No friends.
[3] No female acquaintances.
[4] Banned from every social group.
The women who control social events hate me for existing. There is no chance I will ever attend a wedding in my lifetime.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Sunday July 30, @06:09PM
Those of us who haven't cut ties with the family can tell you: you're not losing anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @06:11PM
Have you considered a career in wedding photography?
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday July 30, @06:17PM
Perhaps there is a reason that you have been shunned by family and everyone else?
Did you ever consider changing your behaviour?
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Sunday July 30, @06:18PM
There are women who know of your existence? Your life must be a social whirlwind. I don't think any women were aware of my existence until my mid-20's apart from a mother and an aunt.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Sunday July 30, @06:14PM
Don't know about the USA, but in the UK weddings have become so ridiculously elaborate that couples are put off getting married.
If you read descriptions of marriages in Victorian times, eg in the novels of Dickens and Hardy, the couple just walked into a church and got married, taking in with them some random loiterer from the street to act as the witness. They did not even have an appointment. Today people expect a marriage to be like a celebrity event and to cost accordingly. Some acquaintences of mine have held their weddings in Florida, Venice or The Bahamas (and expect the guests to get themselves there). Couples who cannot afford such an event are too embarrassed to have a wedding.
Added to that, many or most would-be weddings are of couples who have already lived together for some time, so a wedding would just be an ordinary party and not a rite of passage, and therefore rather pointless as a wedding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @06:44PM
Low cost shouldn't be an embarrassment. It should be something to be proud of. Embarrassment is what you should get from living together unmarried. What has gone wrong in your values??? You're also throwing away the easier and safer half of the woman's fertility; some have difficulty conceiving at 28 and the risk of defects goes way up.
I was dirt cheap, and I mostly wish I'd been even cheaper.
We rented a cheap place. I think it was something like a VfW or Knights of Columbus hall. There was no alcohol. We didn't hire a photographer. We did get a "proper" wedding dress and cake. We did pot luck because my father-in-law somehow thought that it would be less embarrassing than pizza. I let my father-in-law be the DJ, leading to an unwelcome surprise Jewish blessing.
Fixes: Get pizza. Get an angelfood cake instead of the standard tasteless foofy nonsense. Get a plain cheap ordinary white dress that won't drag on the ground. Ask my uncle to bring his camera; the in-laws are worse photographers than wild baboons are. Consider hiring a DJ.
So, with or without the fixes, that was a few hundred dollars in 1999. To compare, I suppose it was: 2 days of pay for me (beginning software developer), 6 days of pay for minimum wage, or 1 day of pay for an experienced software developer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @06:21PM
Don't worry, Bezos and Zuck and Musk are all married and they all have children. The billionaires are doing just fine. Poor people please die. The world doesn't need you or your children.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Sunday July 30, @06:26PM
I think I got banned because I asked the bride if she was into threesomes.
But come on, how are you supposed to know if you don't ask?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday July 30, @06:34PM
I don't think marriage has gone out of fashion. Perhaps people have just become somewhat more reasonable? I know it is unlikely but instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars for one big party and a stupid dress she will wear once they go smaller and spend the rest of the money on something that is actually useful and will benefit them in the long run like a, down-payment for a, house or an apartment. That or they don't have money to spend on some extravagant feast with hundreds of invited guests they don't really care about. But that shouldn't stop them from getting married, it doesn't really have to cost anything or very much.
I don't think I have been to a big fancy expensive wedding for about 15 years or so. The once after that have been small events with/for close personal friends and family. The cheapest one I have been to being a gathering at a municipal building to sign the papers and then dinner at a restaurant. I guess as one grow older there is also that moment of calm when you realize that most of your immediate family is already married and so are most of your close friends. There are just less and less people you care about that you have to go to weddings for. Perhaps they are waiting for me to get married -- sucks to be them then cause they'll be waiting for a really long time for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @06:34PM
Thanks to the Internet, young men are now able to find out that marriage is a bad deal, from both risk-reward and cost-benefit perspectives.
The female instinctively seeks to curtail the male's sexuality. In exchange, she promises to satisfy those needs herself. This promise however is rapidly forgotten as she buries the male in chores and offspring. Should he start to get wise, she simply clips off half of his assets and rolls the dice again. That is, if she doesn't put him in jail for alleged spousal rape, an accusation for which no proof is necessary, because "believe the victim".
