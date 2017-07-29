Just as summer's sear leads to winter's freeze, the unchecked growth of ad blockers (30 percent increase last year) will lead to a comeback in banner ads.

The reason comes down to why most people install ad blockers in the first place. It's not for ideology — an obsession with privacy or an anti-capitalist bent — it's a cost-benefit calculation. The price of an ad blocker is a free, two-minute download, and the benefit is less friction while browsing the web. Good deal!

Recent trends will change those economics and for some, it's already happened.

[...] You installed your ad blocker to stave off interruptions like these, but now ad blockers are the surest way of attracting them. That's because publishers will tug ceaselessly at your pant legs bawling, "please won't you whitelist us in your ad blocker!" And these messages will only grow in number and fervor for two reasons.