Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Ad Blockers' Self-Immolation?

posted by martyb on Sunday July 30, @09:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the Strange-Prophesies dept.
Business

jimbrooking writes:

From Venture Beat

Just as summer's sear leads to winter's freeze, the unchecked growth of ad blockers (30 percent increase last year) will lead to a comeback in banner ads.

The reason comes down to why most people install ad blockers in the first place. It's not for ideology — an obsession with privacy or an anti-capitalist bent — it's a cost-benefit calculation. The price of an ad blocker is a free, two-minute download, and the benefit is less friction while browsing the web. Good deal!

Recent trends will change those economics and for some, it's already happened.

[...] You installed your ad blocker to stave off interruptions like these, but now ad blockers are the surest way of attracting them. That's because publishers will tug ceaselessly at your pant legs bawling, "please won't you whitelist us in your ad blocker!" And these messages will only grow in number and fervor for two reasons.

Sounds like whistling past the graveyard, or reading goat entrails to me. The whining about disabling your ad blocker is generally much more polite than the blocked ads, so no thanks.

Original Submission


«  It Took DEF CON Hackers Minutes to Pwn These US Voting Machines
Ad Blockers' Self-Immolation? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.