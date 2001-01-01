17/07/30/0239203 story
posted by martyb on Sunday July 30, @11:28PM
from the Rosenhan-Milgram-Dunning-Kruger-research dept.
from the Rosenhan-Milgram-Dunning-Kruger-research dept.
From Wikileaks (via Vinay Gupta):
Judge rules two psychologists, Mitchell and Jessen, who made millions as consultants for the CIA's torture program can face trial.
How do you get into the business of being a torture consultant? Good question because when they started:
Neither man had ever carried out a real interrogation, had language skills or expertise on al Qaeda - the chief enemy in the war on terror - when the CIA handpicked Mitchell and Jessen to spearhead its supposed intelligence gathering program shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Their psychology backgrounds were in family therapy; their Ph.D. dissertations were on high blood pressure.
Millionaire CIA Torture Psychologists to Face Trial | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @11:39PM (2 children)
Some limp-wristed SJW'er is involved in the prosecution.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @11:50PM
Justice is fabulous, honey.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 31, @12:06AM
It doesn't take a SJW to understand that torture is A: counterproductive and B: carried out by subhumans.
Suppose I live next door to you. My windows are broken. So, I abduct your 8 year old son, and torture the little fuck until he confesses to breaking my windows. Hey, dude, it simply doesn't MATTER that you had the kid in your car, 100 miles away, at the time that my windows were broken. I have his confession. Now you're responsible for replacing my windows, as well as the kid's medical bills. Fuck you, man.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday July 30, @11:56PM
They can't prescribe drugs; they just recommend someone else do it.
They can't torture anyone; they just recommend someone else do it.
All the while psychologists hide behind their credentials and disclaim responsibility.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Sunday July 30, @11:59PM
These guys took money to tell assholes how to torture presumably innocent people to tell them things the tortured folks may or may not have known.
Fuck em. Apply the torture techniques they recommended to them to find out, hell I dunno, the name of the girl they met when they were 2 years old and smiled at.
They fucking deserve it.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday July 31, @12:15AM (1 child)
I guess someone finally found the limits of that limited immunity crap. The cops have been testing those limits for awhile now.
Seriously, I can't believe that Government is going to let this happen. Prosecute bad actors for treating brown men badly? Doesn't this open the doors for war crimes trials? Maybe the Abu Ghraib perpetrators (and some others) will be sent to the world court?
There's got to be a lot more to this little teaser of a story . . .
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday July 31, @12:47AM
At least that's what it sounds like from the writeup. Which on examination doesn't cite a real source. So maybe he didn't even say that.
But if he did, he's just saying the court has to put it back on the calendar, that's no guarantee trial will ever occur, let alone that they will be held responsible at the end of one.
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
Reply to This
Parent