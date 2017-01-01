The most spectacular mishandling of a security vulnerability by a vendor ended up winning a Pwnie for Lennart Poettering due to SystemD bugs 5998, 6225, 6214, 5144, 6237. The nomination reads: "Where you are dereferencing null pointers, or writing out of bounds, or not supporting fully qualified domain names, or giving root privileges to any user whose name begins with a number, there's no chance that the CVE number will referenced in either the change log or the commit message. But CVEs aren't really our currency any more, and only the lamest of vendors gets a Pwnie!"