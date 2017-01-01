Stories
Lennart Poettering Wins 2017 Pwnie for Lamest Vendor Response

posted by martyb on Monday July 31, @05:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the imminent-recursion dept.
Security

canopic jug writes:

The 2017 Pwnie winner for lamest vendor response goes to Lennart Poettering for systemd. According to CSO which has reported on it, the Pwnie winners which were announced a few days ago, the summary for Lennart and systemd reads as follows:

The most spectacular mishandling of a security vulnerability by a vendor ended up winning a Pwnie for Lennart Poettering due to SystemD bugs 5998, 6225, 6214, 5144, 6237. The nomination reads: "Where you are dereferencing null pointers, or writing out of bounds, or not supporting fully qualified domain names, or giving root privileges to any user whose name begins with a number, there's no chance that the CVE number will referenced in either the change log or the commit message. But CVEs aren't really our currency any more, and only the lamest of vendors gets a Pwnie!"

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @05:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @05:13AM (#546987)

    In the end, it's Readhat pulling all the strings, but it's poettering that gets all the hate. Why? Because the dubmfuck is a moron and doesn't know it. Or maybe he does, but feels the paycheck is worth it.

