from the imminent-recursion dept.
The 2017 Pwnie winner for lamest vendor response goes to Lennart Poettering for systemd. According to CSO which has reported on it, the Pwnie winners which were announced a few days ago, the summary for Lennart and systemd reads as follows:
The most spectacular mishandling of a security vulnerability by a vendor ended up winning a Pwnie for Lennart Poettering due to SystemD bugs 5998, 6225, 6214, 5144, 6237. The nomination reads: "Where you are dereferencing null pointers, or writing out of bounds, or not supporting fully qualified domain names, or giving root privileges to any user whose name begins with a number, there's no chance that the CVE number will referenced in either the change log or the commit message. But CVEs aren't really our currency any more, and only the lamest of vendors gets a Pwnie!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @05:13AM
In the end, it's Readhat pulling all the strings, but it's poettering that gets all the hate. Why? Because the dubmfuck is a moron and doesn't know it. Or maybe he does, but feels the paycheck is worth it.
