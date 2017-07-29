from the sideloading-anyone? dept.
Apple has removed major VPN apps from its mainland China app store:
China appears to have received help on Saturday from an unlikely source in its fight against tools that help users evade its Great Firewall of internet censorship: Apple. Software made by foreign companies to help users skirt the country's system of internet filters has vanished from Apple's app store on the mainland.
One company, ExpressVPN, posted a letter it had received from Apple saying that its app had been taken down "because it includes content that is illegal in China." Another tweeted from its official account that its app had been removed.
[...] In a statement, Apple noted that the Chinese government announced this year that all developers offering VPNs needed to obtain a government license. "We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations," the company said. "These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business."
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Monday July 31, @09:11AM
I've never owned an iphone. Does it do sideloading? Does this matter?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday July 31, @09:29AM (1 child)
Hard to really blame Apple for obeying the law when the alternative is having the App Store banned by the Great Firewall and being forbidden from selling product in the country. Of course the totally closed nature of an iOS device is chocolate to China's peanut butter in that they go perfectly together to chain the user with no recourse.
So any crypto weenies want to explain again how VPNs and strong crypto preserve privacy against unfree governments? Ready to admit all this TOR and such is just LARPing that you are brave "Freedom Fighters"? It works great against mostly free Western governments who really don't care. When a real totalitarian government decides to stop playing we now know exactly how long it takes to shut it down, one phone call.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @09:41AM
That's why they conduct mass surveillance on the populace and use techniques such as parallel construction once they have singled out their targets: Because they don't care! That's also why they often attack activists (like with the letter the FBI sent to MLK trying to get him to commit suicide) and whistleblowers. They just don't care.
I don't know why you have such a hard-on for bashing VPNs and such, especially since they're useful for more than just hiding from governments.
