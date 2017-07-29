Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. Takes the Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat

posted by Fnord666 on Monday July 31, @10:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the next-up:-the-case-of-the-expanding-airline-passenger dept.
News Business

takyon writes:

The 'Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat' Gets a U.S. Court Rebuke

If you think the government should do something about the cramped legroom on airplanes, you've got a friend in a federal court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., on Friday ordered aviation regulators to consider setting minimum standards for the space airlines give passengers.

"This is the Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat," Judge Patricia Ann Millett wrote on behalf of the three-judge panel. "As many have no doubt noticed, aircraft seats and the spacing between them have been getting smaller and smaller, while American passengers have been growing in size."

The court found in favor of Flyers Rights, a nonprofit advocacy group, which had argued that steadily shrinking legroom and seat size created a safety hazard and the Federal Aviation Administration should impose new restrictions.

Additional coverage at Reuters and CNN

Opinion for the Court filed by Circuit Judge MILLETT.

Original Submission


«  Apple Capitulates, Removes Unlicensed VPN Apps From China App Store
U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. Takes the Case of the Incredible Shrinking Airline Seat | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.