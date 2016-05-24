from the it's-a-rope-bridge dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
With a surprising new proof, two young mathematicians have found a bridge across the finite-infinite divide, helping at the same time to map this strange boundary.
The boundary does not pass between some huge finite number and the next, infinitely large one. Rather, it separates two kinds of mathematical statements: "finitistic" ones, which can be proved without invoking the concept of infinity, and "infinitistic" ones, which rest on the assumption — not evident in nature — that infinite objects exist.
Mapping and understanding this division is "at the heart of mathematical logic," said Theodore Slaman, a professor of mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley. This endeavor leads directly to questions of mathematical objectivity, the meaning of infinity and the relationship between mathematics and physical reality.
More concretely, the new proof settles a question that has eluded top experts for two decades: the classification of a statement known as "Ramsey's theorem for pairs," or RT22. Whereas almost all theorems can be shown to be equivalent to one of a handful of major systems of logic — sets of starting assumptions that may or may not include infinity, and which span the finite-infinite divide — RT22 falls between these lines. "This is an extremely exceptional case," said Ulrich Kohlenbach, a professor of mathematics at the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany. "That's why it's so interesting."
The abstract is available on arXiv — the full article is available as a pdf.
[Ed note: Not a new story but interesting and will hopefully spark some discussion.]
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @01:58PM (1 child)
So, are we now allowed to divide by zero?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @02:10PM
It's ± complex infinity.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @02:01PM
Might be a step closer to the Infinite Improbability Drive, as described in HHGTTG by Douglas Adams.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @02:13PM
e.g. $latexRT_2^2$
Reply to This