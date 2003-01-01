On Sunday nights, Pacifica Radio KPFK is once again offering 2-hour audio presentations of stage plays recorded by the Los Angeles Theatre Works.

On July 30 at 10PM Pacific Time (1AM Eastern Time), they will be airing and live streaming "Breaking the Code" Starring Simon Templeman

In Hugh Whitemore's play, Simon Templeman stars as brilliant mathematician Alan Turing, the man who cracked the German Enigma code and enabled the Allies to win World War II. But Turing was to find that the country he saved cared less about his genius and more about his sexual orientation. Featuring Simon Templeman, Sheelagh Cullen, Kenneth Danziger, Peter Dennis, Samantha Robson, Orlando Seale, W. Morgan Sheppard, and Andrew Sogliuzzo. Directed by Rosalind Ayres. Recorded before a live audience at the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles in July of 2003. Also available at www.latw.org for one week only.[1]

[1] If this is meant to say "gratis", I haven't found that.

LATW notes

Breaking the Code is part of L.A. Theatre Works' Relativity Series featuring science-themed plays.

That page has DRM-free 2-CD sets and MP3s for sale ($30), available until the heat death of the universe, apparently.