The mayor of Ozamiz in the province of Misamis Occidental, Philippines has been killed in a drug raid:
A mayor who had been accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of involvement in drug trafficking was killed along with his wife and 10 other people in coordinated police raids early Sunday, the authorities said.
Reynaldo Parojinog, mayor of the city of Ozamiz in the southern Philippines, died in a firefight at his home after his security personnel shot at drug enforcement officers, who had come to arrest him and three members of his family, according to the Philippine National Police.
His wife, Susan Parojinog, and five other people were also killed, and a second raid at another house owned by the family left five more people dead, the police said. Mr. Parojinog's daughter, Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez, the deputy mayor of Ozamiz, was among "scores" of people arrested, according to Ernesto Abella, a spokesman for Mr. Duterte.
The police said they confiscated high-powered rifles, bundles of cash and an unspecified amount of methamphetamines at Mr. Parojinog's home. A police official, Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb, said one officer had been wounded in the firefight but that his life was not in danger.
Also at the The Washington Post, SunStar, BBC, and CNN Philippines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @08:17PM
Disclaimer: I do not live in the Philippines, I do not know the whole scope of drug problems there, and sometimes there is enough institutional corruption and problems that drastic action is necessary.
What in the world is going on there? At best it looks like a series of systemic murders is going on there like one would expect of an African Warlord, and at worst it looks like the beginnings of a civil war (with one elected official being murdered by another elected official).
Is there anybody with actual knowledge or experience in the Philippines who can provide more context of what is going on there? Is it really as bad as American media is portraying? Is it "true, but not what it sounds like?"
