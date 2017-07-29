A mayor who had been accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of involvement in drug trafficking was killed along with his wife and 10 other people in coordinated police raids early Sunday, the authorities said.

Reynaldo Parojinog, mayor of the city of Ozamiz in the southern Philippines, died in a firefight at his home after his security personnel shot at drug enforcement officers, who had come to arrest him and three members of his family, according to the Philippine National Police.

His wife, Susan Parojinog, and five other people were also killed, and a second raid at another house owned by the family left five more people dead, the police said. Mr. Parojinog's daughter, Nova Princess Parojinog-Echavez, the deputy mayor of Ozamiz, was among "scores" of people arrested, according to Ernesto Abella, a spokesman for Mr. Duterte.

The police said they confiscated high-powered rifles, bundles of cash and an unspecified amount of methamphetamines at Mr. Parojinog's home. A police official, Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb, said one officer had been wounded in the firefight but that his life was not in danger.