Russia has banned VPNs capable of circumventing website blocking, and will require users of chat apps to have a phone number associated with their accounts:
Vladimir Putin has banned virtual private networks (VPNs) and Tor in a crackdown on apps that allow access to websites prohibited in Russia. The law, signed by Mr Putin, was passed by Russia's parliament last week and will now come into force on 1 November. A second law to ban anonymous use of online messaging services will take effect on 1 January next year.
It would make it easier for the state to snoop on citizens' browsing habits, one internet security expert suggested.
The laws signed by Mr Putin are meant only to block access to "unlawful content" and not target law-abiding web users, the head of the lower house of parliament said, according to the RIA news agency.
One feature of the second law is the provision to require internet operators to restrict users' access if they are found to be distributing illegal content.
Apple has removed major VPN apps from its mainland China app store:
China appears to have received help on Saturday from an unlikely source in its fight against tools that help users evade its Great Firewall of internet censorship: Apple. Software made by foreign companies to help users skirt the country's system of internet filters has vanished from Apple's app store on the mainland.
One company, ExpressVPN, posted a letter it had received from Apple saying that its app had been taken down "because it includes content that is illegal in China." Another tweeted from its official account that its app had been removed.
[...] In a statement, Apple noted that the Chinese government announced this year that all developers offering VPNs needed to obtain a government license. "We have been required to remove some VPN apps in China that do not meet the new regulations," the company said. "These apps remain available in all other markets where they do business."
(Score: 2) by BK on Monday July 31, @09:37PM (1 child)
In the end, just a bunch of national LANs. Yay. Glad we allowed that.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday July 31, @09:48PM
True.
But only as long as we keep using centralised protocols.
Swap them out for self-organising naming, addressing, routing and encapsulation protocols, and cross-border communications reduce to the problem of layer 1 and 2 in the OSI model. Sales of Pringles might boom near national borders ...
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday July 31, @09:50PM
Apple put up a very public fight with Comey last year to protect its users' privacy. Apple won't bow down to the US government. So don't expect Apple to bow down to any foreign government like Russia when it comes to compromising users' privacy.
(*cough* China *cough*)
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Monday July 31, @09:51PM
We were told by the crypto weenies that an absolutist position was possible because of the magic powers of strong crypto. Governments were powerless in the face of it so go ahead and push for absolute privacy and dens of inequity like Silk Road. Raise a middle finger when they demand lawful access via a court order. Warrants are for meat space, our iPhones are sacred and must never be violated. There is nothing they can do, the crypto anarchists have all the cards now, yea technology!
Well it turns out there is quite a bit "they" can do. And of course now that it is dystopian societies like China and Russia pointing the way to taming the Internet, very bad things will become standardized. Because you fucks LET THEM LEAD by your refusal to even consider any more reasonable measures. Your all or nothing stance is now going to get you nothing.
You should have seen the handwriting on the wall years ago. How can you hope to have any freedom or privacy online when we accepted the vendors locking our hardware with they very crypto you thought would "liberate you"? You trusted Apple and Google to stand strong? Ha! Ha!
