Discovery Communications said it would buy rival cable-network programmer Scripps Networks Interactive for $14.6 billion, a move that will band popular TV outlets like Discovery Channel, TLC, Food Network and HGTV under one umbrella as media companies seek heft while distributors like Comcast, Charter Communications and AT&T gain more leverage in the sector.

[...] After merging, Discovery and Scripps will produce approximately 8,000 hours of original programming annually, control approximately 300,000 hours of library content, and generate a 7 billion short-form video streams monthly. The combined companies will represent approximately 20% of ad-supported pay TV viewership in the U.S., and claim a 20% share of female primetime viewing – home to five of the cable networks that attract predominantly viewers in the U.S.

[...] Discovery will emerge from the deal as a company that has quietly grown itself through intriguing acquisitions. Under Zaslav, Discovery has in recent years placed new focus overseas, building an international presence by snapping up shares in the European sports network Eurosport. In 2015, Eurosport won the rights to broadcast the Olympics to most of Europe starting in 2018. But he had largely left the company's U.S. assets intact. Discovery will inherit not only HGTV and Food Network, two of Scripps best-known assets, but also Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel and Great American Country. Scripps also has a half share, with BBC Worldwide, in UKTV, the U.K. digital channel operator, and TVN in Poland.