from the production-needs-a-boost dept.
Tesla is beginning to deliver a small number of Model 3 cars, but there are concerns that Tesla will not be able to produce enough cars to meet demand:
Wall Street finally got to see all the details of the Tesla Model 3 during the car's launch event Friday. So far investors have given it the thumbs down with the electric car maker's shares down more than 2 percent midday Monday.
"We believe the Model 3 was as good as or better than expected, and pricing was as expected with considerable initial upsell. That said, the rubber now hits the road, and the fundamental questions remain unanswered," Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi wrote in a note to clients Monday. "CEO Elon Musk sounds increasingly squeamish about the production ramp." The analyst cited how the $35,000 Model 3 car will not be available until early 2018 with only a higher-priced $49,000 model available this year. He also noted Musk's comment to employees to prepare for "production hell."
Speaking of "production hell", Tesla employees in California are threatening to unionize:
Employees at the electric automaker's factory in Fremont, California, have been agitating for a union since Jose Moran, a production associate, wrote a Medium post in January detailing difficult work conditions at the flagship plant. The bulk of the demands has since centered on improving equipment to reduce workplace injuries.
[...] Musk originally called injury allegations at the Fremont plant "disingenuous or outright false" but has since told employees to report injuries directly to him.
Although the base price of the car is $35,000, that can rise to $55,000 or more after options.
Also at MarketWatch, Ars Technica, and CNET.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 01, @04:55AM
I'll gladly bash it, free of charge**... you only need to deliver one to me; and wait... there's more! I'll even zsh it.
---
** which means I'll run bash on it until the battery goes flat.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @04:56AM
Motor Trend got a short, twisty test drive off Mullholland Drive (near LA), in one of the cars that was on the way to the Model 3 Launch event. First impressions are quite stiffly sprung with very sporty handling. Steering in the normal setting was light, but there is also a sport setting that gives more feedback to the driver. This sporty handling means a rough ride for anyone that lives where the roads are less than perfectly smooth (anywhere where frost heaves and salt damage roads).
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday August 01, @05:00AM (2 children)
For the high price of this car, you could get a Bolt, which is either similarly priced, or less (the Bolt doesn't go up to $49k or $55k as mentioned in the summary here: I went through Chevy's site and built a fully-optioned model for a little under $43k). The Bolt isn't exactly a sports car in looks, but neither is the Model 3. And the Bolt has a far nicer interior, with an actual dashboard in front of the driver, plus a screen in the middle with some knobs for frequently-used things, whereas the Tesla just has a touchscreen in the middle which does everything. The idea that you should be using a touchscreen to adjust the HVAC or radio settings is completely idiotic. The Chevy also has more controls on the steering wheel, so you can adjust things (like cruise control) without looking down at the screen.
Normally, I'm not at all a fan of GM or American cars in general, but I do believe in comparing apples to apples, and AFAICT the Bolt is a better deal and a nicer car to drive. This "let's put everything on a big touchscreen in the middle!" is the stupidest thing I've ever seen happen to car UIs. It's like the dumb Windows 10/Metro or iOS loving hipsters have now gotten into automotive human factors, and the results are going to be a disaster. On top of that, my usual complaint about American cars (from the Big 3) is not-so-great reliability (though it's better than in decades past), and lousy interiors. But the Tesla Model 3 has by far the worst interior I've ever seen on a car. So since the Bolt is the only full EV with comparable range on the market that I know of, the comparison is valid, and the Bolt wins easily.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday August 01, @05:07AM
Because the infrastructure for long drives isn't there for the Bolt.
Compare, for example, the presence of SuperChargers vs. CCS chargers along I5 or any major highway. As soon as you are out of the cities, there are very few chargers, but almost no CCS chargers.
Furthermore the Bolt charges at half the speed of the Tesla. Then, finally, consider where many of the CCS chargers are located: do you really want to spend an hour charging at your local GM dealer, or would you prefer to stop near a restaurant or coffee shop (typical location for SuperChargers along the highways)?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday August 01, @05:16AM
Fully-optioned, but not comparable.
Bolt does not have options for 1. Extended-range battery and 2. Autopilot self-driving. Considering the extended range battery is $9k, the Tesla isn't expensive for what you get when compared to the Bolt.
Also, add in things that get included in the Model 3 but are extra on the Bolt, such as a 240V charger, then the Bolt isn't such a good deal.
Reply to This
Parent