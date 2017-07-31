Los Angeles, which hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, will be home to the Games again — in 2028. The organizers of LA's Olympics bid had originally been pursuing the 2024 games. But they ceded those games to Paris, and agreed to wait for the next round.

The decision will be officially announced on Monday afternoon. NPR's Tom Goldman has confirmed the successful bid with an LA 2024 official. LA will be only the second city to host the modern Olympics three times. London became the first three-time Olympic City in 2012.

As The Associated Press reports, the bidding for the 2024 games was marked by reluctance, rather than fierce competition: