Los Angeles, which hosted the Summer Olympics in 1932 and 1984, will be home to the Games again — in 2028. The organizers of LA's Olympics bid had originally been pursuing the 2024 games. But they ceded those games to Paris, and agreed to wait for the next round.
The decision will be officially announced on Monday afternoon. NPR's Tom Goldman has confirmed the successful bid with an LA 2024 official. LA will be only the second city to host the modern Olympics three times. London became the first three-time Olympic City in 2012.
As The Associated Press reports, the bidding for the 2024 games was marked by reluctance, rather than fierce competition:
LA and Paris were the last two bids remaining after a tumultuous process that exposed the unwillingness of cities to bear the financial burden of hosting an event that has become synonymous with cost overruns. LA was not even the first American entrant in the contest. Boston withdrew two years ago as public support for its bid collapsed over concerns about use of taxpayer cash. The U.S. bid switched from the east to the West Coast as LA entered the race. But the same apprehensions that spooked politicians and the local population in Boston soon became evident in Europe where three cities pulled out.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mykl on Tuesday August 01, @07:21AM
I'd love to get an inside view into the finances of the IOC and exactly where all of this money goes. The cost to the host city is pretty understandable - build lots of big things, pay thousands of people to manage an incredibly large and complex event etc. The competitor countries I understand - support the athletes for 4 years while they train, fly them over, pay for expenses etc.
The IOC? What are their costs exactly? To pay the salaries of a bunch of officials? I rather suspect that there is some loose change left over from that after they take their (probably almost 100%) cut of merchandising, advertising, media rights etc. Why on earth would a host country's bid need to include anything beyond their own costs? How much goes to the IOC?
It will be interesting to see what happens if there is a future games which no country bids for...
