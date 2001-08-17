17/08/01/0732242 story
posted by takyon on Tuesday August 01, @08:52AM
"This release features an important security update to Tor Browser for Linux users. On Linux systems with GVfs/GIO support Firefox allows to bypass proxy settings as it ships a whitelist of supported protocols. Once an affected user navigates to a specially crafted URL the operating system may directly connect to the remote host, bypassing Tor Browser. Tails and Whonix users, and users of our sandboxed Tor Browser are unaffected, though."
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @09:29AM
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @09:29AM
