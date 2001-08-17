Stories
Tor Browser 7.0.3 is Released (Major Security Bugfix Release for Linux Users Only)

posted by takyon on Tuesday August 01, @08:52AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

"This release features an important security update to Tor Browser for Linux users. On Linux systems with GVfs/GIO support Firefox allows to bypass proxy settings as it ships a whitelist of supported protocols. Once an affected user navigates to a specially crafted URL the operating system may directly connect to the remote host, bypassing Tor Browser. Tails and Whonix users, and users of our sandboxed Tor Browser are unaffected, though."

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @08:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @08:59AM (#547566)

    Tor is for child-molesting fags.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @09:29AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @09:29AM (#547570)

    We believe that previous versions of Tor Browser are affected as well (definitely 6.5.2 which I tested).

    There is no particular version this bug got added as the offending code has been in Firefox for years.

    - source [torproject.org]

