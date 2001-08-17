Stories
Will Wisconsin Get Foxconned?

posted by takyon on Tuesday August 01, @11:04AM   Printer-friendly
from the self-defeating-interstate-competition-for-jobs dept.
Business Techonomics

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

The Progressive reports:

Wisconsin is now poised to reward Foxconn with a whopping $3 billion "incentive" package--the fourth largest "mega-deal" in U.S. history. (That figure works out to an incredible $231,000 per job, and does not include the local subsidies that are invariably a part of such deals.) The bulk of this subsidy would be paid out in cash.[1]

[...] Wisconsin is jumping into the self-defeating interstate competition for jobs, in which U.S. states spend a collective $110 billion[2] on tax breaks and other sweeteners reserved mostly for the largest and most profitable companies like Foxconn, which raked in $2.26 billion in profits last year.

[1] Paywall after x visits per month.
[2] Link in TFA is crap.

