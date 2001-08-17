from the who's-on-first dept.
Two de-identification methods, k-anonymization and adding a "fuzzy factor," significantly reduced the risk of re-identification of patients in a dataset of 5 million patient records from a large cervical cancer screening program in Norway, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
"Researchers typically get access to de-identified data, that is, data without any personal identifying information, such as names, addresses, and Social Security numbers. However, this may not be sufficient to protect the privacy of individuals participating in a research study," said Giske Ursin, MD, PhD, director of Cancer Registry of Norway, Institute of Population-based Research.
Patient datasets often have sensitive data, such as information about a person's health and disease diagnosis that an individual may not want to share publicly, and data custodians are responsible for safeguarding such information, Ursin added. "People who have the permission to access such datasets have to abide by the laws and ethical guidelines, but there is always this concern that the data might fall into the wrong hands and be misused," she added. "As a data custodian, that's my worst nightmare."
http://www.aacr.org/Newsroom/Pages/News-Release-Detail.aspx?ItemID=1074
Journal reference:
Giske Ursin, Sagar Sen, Jean-Marie Mottu and Mari Nygård, Protecting Privacy in Large Datasets—First We Assess the Risk; Then We Fuzzy the Data, Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, http://dx.doi.org/10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-17-0172
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @07:59PM (4 children)
Total population of Norway iz 5,258,317.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday August 01, @08:09PM (2 children)
And we all know that each of them have been alive forever, and will never die, and no new patients will have or ever will be born.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @08:17PM
Henrietta Lacks died 66 years ago yet her cervical cancer will live forever.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 01, @08:34PM
Cogito, ergo, more than one record per patient.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by number6x on Tuesday August 01, @08:25PM
5 million records from the entire length of treatment for patients.
From a related article it is:
"To test the strength of their de-identification technique, Ursin and colleagues used screening data containing 5,693,582 records from 911,510 women in the Norwegian Cervical Cancer Screening Program."
So fewer than 1 million people who generated over 5 million records.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170728092600.htm [sciencedaily.com]
Reply to This
Parent