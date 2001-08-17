from the ...know-when-to-fold-'em dept.
Salk scientists solve longstanding biological mystery of DNA organization — Researchers image 3D genome in nucleus of living human cell for the first time.
Stretched out, the DNA from all the cells in our body would reach Pluto. So how does each tiny cell pack a two-meter length of DNA into its nucleus, which is just one-thousandth of a millimeter across?
[...] In the tour de force study, described in Science on July 27, 2017, the Salk researchers identified a novel DNA dye that, when paired with advanced microscopy in a combined technology called ChromEMT, allows highly detailed visualization of chromatin structure in cells in the resting and mitotic (dividing) stages. By revealing nuclear chromatin structure in living cells, the work may help rewrite the textbook model of DNA organization and even change how we approach treatments for disease.
"One of the most intractable challenges in biology is to discover the higher-order structure of DNA in the nucleus and how is this linked to its functions in the genome," says Salk Associate Professor Clodagh O'Shea, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Faculty Scholar and senior author of the paper. "It is of eminent importance, for this is the biologically relevant structure of DNA that determines both gene function and activity."
[...] With their 3D microscopy reconstructions, the team was able to move through a 250 nm x 1000 nm x 1000 nm volume of chromatin's twists and turns, and envision how a large molecule like RNA polymerase, which transcribes (copies) DNA, might be directed by chromatin's variable packing density, like a video game aircraft flying through a series of canyons, to a particular spot in the genome. Besides potentially upending the textbook model of DNA organization, the team's results suggest that controlling access to chromatin could be a useful approach to preventing, diagnosing and treating diseases such as cancer.
"We show that chromatin does not need to form discrete higher-order structures to fit in the nucleus," adds O'Shea. "It's the packing density that could change and limit the accessibility of chromatin, providing a local and global structural basis through which different combinations of DNA sequences, nucleosome variations and modifications could be integrated in the nucleus to exquisitely fine-tune the functional activity and accessibility of our genomes."
I'm by no means a geneticist. Nearly anyone can take a length of rope and coil it into a compact shape. Doing it in such a way that it can be readily uncoiled is quite another thing. So how does DNA get 'coiled up' without getting tied full of knots? Folding and unfolding, then, are critical and it seems that these researchers have made some key discoveries into this.
[Aside: For those who may not be aware, SoylentNews has an official Folding@Home team. Out of nearly a quarter-million teams, I'm please to report that we have broken into the ranks of the top 300 teams in the world! At the time of this writing, the official Folding@Home site reports we are ranked 287 of 226863. More information at the Folding@home main site. We are team number 230319. Come join the team as we help in the fight against Huntington's, Parkinson's, and many other diseases. --martyb]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 02, @02:32AM (1 child)
Would it be very painful to include an explanation for WTH "Salk scientists" means, somewhere in the beginning of the summary?
Even if only an implicit one, wording the opening phrase something like: "scientists from Salk Institute solve longstanding ... etc".
'Cause the "Salk Institute" is quite obscure to me - I wonder how many others are the same
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @02:50AM
Right on, dude; and like, what's so meta about this story, and why is it in the Meta section?
Reply to This
Parent