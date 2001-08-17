from the too-tired-to-say-any-more dept.
Imagine feeling horribly sick, day after day, yet doctors repeatedly tell you they can't find anything wrong. That typically happens to people with the mysterious illness commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. Research findings from Stanford University released Monday could point the way to a long-sought diagnostic laboratory test for the condition, and possibly a first-ever treatment.
Believed to affect at least a million people in the U.S., the condition is now increasingly termed myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, or ME/CFS for short.
Many patients see the name "chronic fatigue syndrome" as trivializing and misleading, giving the impression that they're simply tired or depressed. In fact, they're experiencing profound exhaustion that isn't relieved with sleep, flu-like symptoms, muscle pain, "brain fog" and various other physical symptoms, all of which characteristically worsen with even minor exertion. (A 2015 Institute of Medicine report proposed the name "systemic exertion intolerance disease," but it hasn't really stuck.)
The symptoms can range from mild to extremely severe, with about a quarter of patients so ill they're mostly or completely confined to bed. Now, the Stanford researchers have linked ME/CFS to variations in certain cytokines, immune-signaling proteins, that track with illness severity. The study results were published online Monday in the the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @09:28PM (2 children)
For sure got a cure. Generic over the counter anti inflammatory.
No way no way. That would be too easy. Aspirin is an ancient drug. We need a money funnel.
I got it. Classify brain fog as a mood disorder. Prescribe ineffective cognitive behavior therapy.
Yes yes. We call this thing a mental illness. Then we can use involuntary commitment against sufferers.
Funnel the money!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 01, @09:42PM (1 child)
FUCK!! I was joking, but these motherfuckers are really doing it!
Psychiatrists are pure fucking evil.
Try the aspirin.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday August 01, @10:03PM
Is there a pill you can take to suppress the tendency to see a conspiracy under every rock?
From https://www.cdc.gov/me-cfs/treatment/index.html [cdc.gov]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
