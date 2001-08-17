from the magnets++ dept.
A security researcher who goes by the nickname of Plore has bypassed the security locks of the Armatix IP1 smart pistol by using only three magnets worth $15.
The researcher showed off his findings at this year's DEF CON security conference, held in Las Vegas last week.
The gun uses a simple locking system to prevent unauthorized firing. For someone to shoot the small pistol, he needs to wear a watch that sends an authorization token via radio signals to the gun and activates the trigger.
Armatix launched the IP1 smart gun in 2014 and marketed it as a way to prevent thieves or children from firing the gun. The IP1 is currently sold for prices varying from $1,400 to $1,800.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/smart-pistol-locking-system-foiled-by-15-magnets/
(Score: 1) by AlphaSnail on Wednesday August 02, @08:02AM (1 child)
Version 2.0 uses plastic pins - problem solved?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @08:06AM
So either a dense metal, or a ceramic most likely.
Assuming of course the pin isn't ferrous due to its method of actuation, in which case the gun design might require significant retooling in order to alleviate the ferrous pin issue.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday August 02, @08:12AM
So assuming it worked as advertised, what would stop the thieve from stealing the watch together with the gun?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @08:23AM (1 child)
As for kids, smart gun or not, you shouldn't be leaving it around where they can play with it.
If you have children who are that stupid, they are about as likely to kill/maim themselves with the magnets alone. Don't even need the gun ;).
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday August 02, @08:32AM
New company slogan:
"Fixing poor parenting and lack of common sense since time immemorial."
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday August 02, @08:27AM
FTFA:
People like this author are the reason we don't have more probes circling Mars.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 02, @08:29AM
feom wikipedia: 'In November 2014, John Jay Hoffman, the Attorney General of New Jersey, released a report to the governor and the legislature that said: "After careful consideration of the iP1′s design, we have determined that it does not satisfy the statutory definition because, as a matter of design, the pistol may be fired by a person who is not an authorized or recognized user. That is, as long as the pistol is situated within 10 inches of the enabling wristwatch, it may be fired by anyone – the authorized user or any other person who is able to pull the trigger."'
So it was already a partial failure, three years ago.
