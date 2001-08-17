A security researcher who goes by the nickname of Plore has bypassed the security locks of the Armatix IP1 smart pistol by using only three magnets worth $15.

The researcher showed off his findings at this year's DEF CON security conference, held in Las Vegas last week.

The gun uses a simple locking system to prevent unauthorized firing. For someone to shoot the small pistol, he needs to wear a watch that sends an authorization token via radio signals to the gun and activates the trigger.

Armatix launched the IP1 smart gun in 2014 and marketed it as a way to prevent thieves or children from firing the gun. The IP1 is currently sold for prices varying from $1,400 to $1,800.