Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Kuri Robot Will (Hopefully) Record Your Family's Precious Moments

posted by takyon on Wednesday August 02, @09:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the adorable-spy dept.
Hardware

Fnord666 writes:

If you're a parent, you probably dread the thought of missing an important moment in your child's life. Do you really want to be in the other room when your little one takes those first steps? Mayfield Robotics thinks it can be there even when you can't. It's adding yet another feature to its upcoming Kuri home robot that will record moments independently. The tiny companion will use a mix of machine learning and image recognition to determine when it should start capturing video, using your preferences as a guide. Ideally, this will catch your kids' playtime or an impromptu dance party without asking you to lift a finger -- and the more it records, the more it should understand your tastes.

It's easy to be skeptical of the Vision feature, since it's hard to know just how well this will work or what Kuri will consider a video-worthy moment. Is it going to capture occasions you'll cherish forever, or is it going to record your vacuuming? You can specify when and where Kuri is allowed to record, so it shouldn't immortalize anything scandalous, but you may end up with a lot of mundane footage on your hands.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/08/01/kuri-vision/

Original Submission


«  Smart Pistol Locking System Foiled by Magnets Worth Only $15
Kuri Robot Will (Hopefully) Record Your Family's Precious Moments | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday August 02, @09:43AM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Wednesday August 02, @09:43AM (#547887)

    "impromptu dance party", hah! "Nookie on the sofa" or "jumping into fan", or "smashing tv onto brother's head"

    This thing will start to get subpaoena'd by insurance companies, then you won't be allowed to turn it off.

    --
    (Score: tau, Irrational)
(1)