from the cool! dept.
Until self-driving cars get a lot better, the only AI controlling them will be us. Since we're imperfect, sleepy beings, however, Panasonic is using artificial intelligence in a different way: To detect when we're drowsy and pull us back from dreamland. There's a surprising amount of tech to that, including an infrared sensor, environment sensor, facial capture camera and "thermal sensation" system that activates the car's AC or alarms if all else fails.
Panasonic came up with five different levels of potential drowsiness: not drowsy at all, slightly drowsy, drowsy, very drowsy and seriously drowsy (their terms). The system aims to figure out exactly where you are on that scale and take the appropriate measures.
[...] Unlike other systems, it works silently in the background so that drivers don't even notice they're being monitored. Rather, you'll (hopefully) just feel generally more awake during the trip, unless you try to pull off a 20-hour all-night trip. In that case, it'll rightfully tell you to pull the hell over so you don't endanger yourself and others. Panasonic plans to make their system available to automakers by October, and it might come to your favorite car model sometime after that
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/08/01/panasonic-drowsy-driver-ai-infrared/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @11:43AM
Honestly, what is with the desire to constantly shove cameras in front of peoples faces. Bad enough I see them every time I walk outside, every time I am on the bus, in a taxi, in the shop and on the train. My house and my car are the two places where I still have some privacy, and they want to get rid of that too?
This "monitoring" is getting all too damn pervasive. I am an adult, I am more than capable of monitoring myself and deciding for myself when I should do what and how. Fuck your constant childish nannying and attempting to tell me what to do, it is really getting out of hand.
No doubt this system will have some sort of uplink as well (even if not initially, it will be added in future) so you can be survailed even in your own car.
Reply to This