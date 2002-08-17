For years, U.S. companies have been saving money by "offshoring" jobs — hiring people in India and other distant cubicle farms.

Today, jobs are being offshored again, back to the United States.

Nexient, a software outsourcing company, reflects the evolving geography of technology work. It holds daily video meetings with one of its clients, Bill.com, where team members stand up and say into the camera what they accomplished yesterday for Bill.com, and what they plan to do tomorrow. The difference is, they are phoning in from Michigan, not Mumbai.

"It's the first time we've been happy outsourcing," said René Lacerte, chief executive of Bill.com, a bill payment-and-collection service based in Palo Alto, California.

Nexient is a domestic outsourcer, a flourishing niche in the tech world as some U.S. companies pull back from the idea of hiring programmers a world away.