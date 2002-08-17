from the bazaar?-what-bazaar?-this-is-my-cathedral dept.
In the release notes for RedHat Enterprise Linux 7.4 we can see the following:
The Btrfs file system has been in Technology Preview state since the initial release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6. Red Hat will not be moving Btrfs to a fully supported feature and it will be removed in a future major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
The Btrfs file system did receive numerous updates from the upstream in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 and will remain available in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 series. However, this is the last planned update to this feature.
Red Hat will continue to invest in future technologies to address the use cases of our customers, specifically those related to snapshots, compression, NVRAM, and ease of use. We encourage feedback through your Red Hat representative on features and requirements you have for file systems and storage technology.
Btrfs, originally developed by Oracle and now also by SUSE and others, seems to have lost Red Hat as supporter. So what is ahead? RH isn't very clear. ZFS had license issues since day one, and is currently under Oracle umbrella, making a change near impossible. Does this mean improving XFS? Some other FS to be announce soon? Will Red Hat push its weight around like in other cases? Will other distros hold their ground or bow? Unix wars all over again, this time in Linux and FOSS land.
Maybe time to update it to Corporate Open Source Software, COSS, you can look but forget about having a voice among the big guys. The bazaar is dead, long live the cathedral. Or time to fork them off.
Be nice if they bought oracle and changed the license!
Nice
What are the disadvantages of Btrfs?
I started using it some time ago, and had no problems so far.
The snapshot feature is very handy.
I think the problem is that in the approximately forever that it's been supported and even encouraged in distros like Fedora, it never quite got as fast or as stable as XFS, EXT4, or even ZFS.
It had nice features, but it never got to feature parity with ZFS despite (I think) BTRFS being in development longer. A quick glance at Wikipedia says yes: ZFS went from concept to inclusion in Solaris with a stable on-disk format in 5 years, BTRFS took 7 years for an on-disk format which didn't do everything ZFS did.
If I were cynical I might say that Oracle intentionally hamstrung BTRFS development to just be a token of "see, we support modern, advanced filesystems too" with no real intention to seriously support it. We'll see how Unbreakable Linux handles things when upstream drops btr.
