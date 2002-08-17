The author of the BrickerBot malware has claimed a cyber-attack that took place in various Indian states and has caused over 60,000 modems and routers to lose Internet connectivity.

The incident affected modems and routers belonging to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), two Indian state-owned telecommunications service providers.

From Tuesday, July 25 and up to Saturday, July 29, users reported losing Internet connectivity as routers and modems became stuck with their red LED remaining always on.

BSNL told local press that malware caused the downtime. Besides customers routers, the malware also affected routers part of BSNL's National Internet Backbone (NIB), but these were immediately recovered.

An employee of BSNL's technical team told Deccan Chronicle that the incident caused modems in northeast, north and south Indian states to lose connectivity. According to The Hindu, the downtime was prolonged until Saturday because BSNL employees were also on strike.

BSNL estimated that 60,000 modems lost connectivity, affecting 45% of all their broadband connections. MTNL did not provide any numbers.