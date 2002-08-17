Stories
BrickerBot Dev Claims Cyber-Attack that Affected Over 60,000 Indian Modems

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 02, @06:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the routed-routers dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

The author of the BrickerBot malware has claimed a cyber-attack that took place in various Indian states and has caused over 60,000 modems and routers to lose Internet connectivity.

The incident affected modems and routers belonging to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), two Indian state-owned telecommunications service providers.

From Tuesday, July 25 and up to Saturday, July 29, users reported losing Internet connectivity as routers and modems became stuck with their red LED remaining always on.

BSNL told local press that malware caused the downtime. Besides customers routers, the malware also affected routers part of BSNL's National Internet Backbone (NIB), but these were immediately recovered.

An employee of BSNL's technical team told Deccan Chronicle that the incident caused modems in northeast, north and south Indian states to lose connectivity. According to The Hindu, the downtime was prolonged until Saturday because BSNL employees were also on strike.

BSNL estimated that 60,000 modems lost connectivity, affecting 45% of all their broadband connections. MTNL did not provide any numbers.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/brickerbot-dev-claims-cyber-attack-that-affected-over-60-000-indian-modems/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @06:56PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @06:56PM (#548055)

    who cares

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @07:02PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 02, @07:02PM (#548058)

      Telemarketers/scammers from India care.

      • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday August 02, @07:04PM

        by kaszz (4211) on Wednesday August 02, @07:04PM (#548061) Journal

        Is there any way to direct the BrickerBot(s) to an IP of interest? ;-)

        Such that the originating IP from which the "remote assistance" is made from gets the BrickerBot thing?

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday August 02, @07:07PM

    by kaszz (4211) on Wednesday August 02, @07:07PM (#548062) Journal

    Is there any list of equipment vulnerable to the BrickerBot?

