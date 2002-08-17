from the owwwww-shiny dept.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of glitter and liquid-filled iPhone cases made by MixBin Electronics. The "safe food grade snow globe liquid" inside can leak out when the case is damaged, and led to 24 reports of skin irritation or chemical burns, 19 of which were in the U.S.:
You may want to pay attention if you recently purchased a glitter-filled iPhone case. MixBin Electronics, a third-party accessories manufacturer, has issued a recall for iPhone cases that it produced for several top brands, including Victoria's Secret. The recall has been issued after reports of the glitter and liquid-filled cases causing chemical burns and skin irritation.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a notice confirming the recall which covers iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 cases produced by MixBin.
Over 260,000 cases produced by MixBin have now been recalled. They were made for brands like Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack, and Amazon.
Also at The Sacremento Bee and CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission):
One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday August 03, @01:56AM
call in a drone strike on MixBin's CEO.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @01:56AM (1 child)
What, men can't own glitter??!
This reminds me of that time I bought a glitter-filled Hello Kitty mouse and I endured incessant mockery.
Fuck you, I'm fabulous!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @02:54AM
Huzzah! AC is finally out of the closet!
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday August 03, @02:23AM
"...another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hands."
Wtf was she *doing* with her phone?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
