You may want to pay attention if you recently purchased a glitter-filled iPhone case. MixBin Electronics, a third-party accessories manufacturer, has issued a recall for iPhone cases that it produced for several top brands, including Victoria's Secret. The recall has been issued after reports of the glitter and liquid-filled cases causing chemical burns and skin irritation.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has posted a notice confirming the recall which covers iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 7 cases produced by MixBin.

Over 260,000 cases produced by MixBin have now been recalled. They were made for brands like Victoria's Secret, Nordstrom Rack, and Amazon.