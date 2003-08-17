from the how-about-a-nice-game-of-chess? dept.
Google has recently used humans and machine learning to review YouTube videos in a quest to label offensive content, and has found that the software does better "in many cases":
Google has pledged to continue developing advanced programs using machine learning to combat the rise of extremist content, after it found that it was both faster and more accurate than humans in scrubbing illicit content from YouTube.
The company is using machine learning along with human reviewers as part of a mutli-pronged approach to tackle the spread of extremist and controversial videos across YouTube, which also includes tougher standards for videos and the recruitment of more experts to flag content in need of review.
A month after announcing the changes, and following UK home secretary Amber Rudd's repeated calls for US technology firms to do more to tackle the rise of extremist content, Google's YouTube has said that its machine learning systems have already made great leaps in tackling the problem.
A YouTube spokesperson said: "While these tools aren't perfect, and aren't right for every setting, in many cases our systems have proven more accurate than humans at flagging videos that need to be removed.
Controversial, offensive, hateful, violent content that does not obviously breach YouTube's guidelines will be allowed to remain, but will often be demonetized as well as de-emphasized by not being recommended/suggested, making such videos much harder to find. Comment sections and likes may also be disabled for these videos.
YouTube will also suggest curated playlists for certain keywords, because anti-terrorism propaganda artificially propped up by a megacorporation is definitely going to dissuade and not alienate budding terrorists. Maybe the new online jihad will be fought in the comment sections of the curated videos. Better disable the comment sections on those ones too.
Google has failed to convince major brands (such as AT&T, Verizon, Enterprise Holdings, Volkswagen, and Tesco) to continue advertising on YouTube, following the "revelation" that ads can appear next to extremist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, raunchy, etc. content. From Google's Tuesday response:
We know advertisers don't want their ads next to content that doesn't align with their values. So starting today, we're taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content. This includes removing ads more effectively from content that is attacking or harassing people based on their race, religion, gender or similar categories. This change will enable us to take action, where appropriate, on a larger set of ads and sites. We'll also tighten safeguards to ensure that ads show up only against legitimate creators in our YouTube Partner Program—as opposed to those who impersonate other channels or violate our community guidelines. Finally, we won't stop at taking down ads. The YouTube team is taking a hard look at our existing community guidelines to determine what content is allowed on the platform—not just what content can be monetized. [...] We're changing the default settings for ads so that they show on content that meets a higher level of brand safety and excludes potentially objectionable content that advertisers may prefer not to advertise against. Brands can opt in to advertise on broader types of content if they choose.
The growing boycott started in the UK:
On Friday, the U.K. arm of the Havas agency, whose clients include the BBC and Royal Mail, said it would halt spending on YouTube and Web display ads in Google's digital advertising network. In doing so, Havas UK CEO Paul Frampton cited a duty to protect clients and "ensure their brands are not at all compromised" by appearing alongside or seeming to sponsor inappropriate content. The decision by a global marketing group with a U.K. digital budget of more than $200 million to put its dealings with Google on "pause" followed a recent controversy over YouTube star Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, who lost a lucrative production contract with Maker Studios and its owner, Walt Disney Co., over "a series of anti-Semitic jokes and Nazi-related images in his videos," as the Two-way reported. As the BBC reports, "Several high profile companies, including Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS and L'Oreal, have pulled online advertising from YouTube."
Google's Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler also promised to develop "new tools powered by our latest advancements in AI and machine learning to increase our capacity to review questionable content for advertising".
The YouTube Partner Program (YPP) has changed its rules, and two Soylentils wrote in to tell us about it:
YouTube Channels Need 10,000 Views for Adverts
YouTube is changing the rules about when users can start earning money through carrying adverts on their video channels.
New channels will have to get 10,000 views before they can be considered for the YouTube Partner Program, the firm announced in a blog post.
YouTube will then evaluate whether the channel is adhering to its guidelines before letting it carry adverts.
It will help clamp down on content theft and fake channels, YouTube said.
"After a creator hits 10k lifetime views on their channel, we'll review their activity against our policies," wrote Ariel Bardin, vice president of product management at YouTube.
"If everything looks good, we'll bring this channel into YPP [YouTube Partner Program] and begin serving ads against their content. Together these new thresholds will help ensure revenue only flows to creators who are playing by the rules."
Stay on message, Citizen. Wrongthink is not allowed.
YouTube Makes Changes to Partner Program
YouTube is making changes to the YouTube Partner Program. YouTube will make it easier to report a channel impersonating another channel. It will also stop serving ads on channels with less than 10,000 views:
Starting today, we will no longer serve ads on YPP videos until the channel reaches 10k lifetime views. This new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel. It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies.
[...] In a few weeks, we'll also be adding a review process for new creators who apply to be in the YouTube Partner Program. After a creator hits 10k lifetime views on their channel, we'll review their activity against our policies. If everything looks good, we'll bring this channel into YPP and begin serving ads against their content. Together these new thresholds will help ensure revenue only flows to creators who are playing by the rules.
At first, I thought the 10,000 view limit was per video. But it's actually the total amount of views on all videos on the channel. It remains to be seen whether the channel review that takes place after the 10,000 view threshold will be "hands on" enough to actually identify the content YouTube wants wiped away... before it can be used to scare advertisers away from the platform.
Also at The Verge.
Previously: Google Fails to Stop Major Brands From Pulling Ads From YouTube
Google will step up efforts to censor terrorism-related content on YouTube and its other services. The company says it will take four steps to address violent extremism online:
We will now devote more engineering resources to apply our most advanced machine learning research to train new "content classifiers" to help us more quickly identify and remove extremist and terrorism-related content.
[...] [We] will greatly increase the number of independent experts in YouTube's Trusted Flagger programme. Machines can help identify problematic videos, but human experts still play a role in nuanced decisions about the line between violent propaganda and religious or newsworthy speech. While many user flags can be inaccurate, Trusted Flagger reports are accurate over 90 per cent of the time and help us scale our efforts and identify emerging areas of concern. We will expand this programme by adding 50 expert NGOs to the 63 organisations who are already part of the programme, and we will support them with operational grants.
[...] [We] will be taking a tougher stance on videos that do not clearly violate our policies — for example, videos that contain inflammatory religious or supremacist content. In future these will appear behind an interstitial warning and they will not be monetised, recommended or eligible for comments or user endorsements.
[...] Finally, YouTube will expand its role in counter-radicalisation efforts. Building on our successful Creators for Change programme promoting YouTube voices against hate and radicalisation, we are working with Jigsaw to implement the "Redirect Method" more broadly across Europe. This promising approach harnesses the power of targeted online advertising to reach potential Isis recruits, and redirects them towards anti-terrorist videos that can change their minds about joining. In previous deployments of this system, potential recruits have clicked through on the ads at an unusually high rate, and watched over half a million minutes of video content that debunks terrorist recruiting messages.
Human video flaggers are paid to skim and evaluate hours worth of content in mere minutes (seconds?). But paying NGOs to watch YouTube all day could improve the situation. I would like to remind any potential terrorists reading this summary to "bomb violence with mercy".
Reported at Bloomberg and NYT.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @07:27AM
Question is, can the human reviewers be tricked into introducing bias into the system? Preferably, *our* bias.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday August 03, @07:35AM
Care to get any action going as to whether ISIS snuff films and Islamic preachers explaining the moral necessity to kill infidels remain and Alt-Right "h8 speech" gets driven off YouTube?
