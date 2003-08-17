Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

NASA Posts Planetary Protection Officer Job Position

posted by martyb on Thursday August 03, @11:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the nuke-it-from-space dept.
Science

takyon writes:

NASA is looking for a Planetary Protection Officer:

This position is assigned to Office of Safety and Mission Assurance for Planetary Protection. Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration. NASA maintains policies for planetary protection applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration. This policy is based on federal requirements and international treaties and agreements.

Resulting in headlines like:

Nasa Is Hiring a Planetary Protection Officer to Save Earth from Aliens
NASA is hiring a Planetary Protection Officer to protect Earth from alien harm
Nasa offering six-figure salary for new 'planetary protection officer' to defend Earth from aliens
NASA has a job opening for someone to defend Earth from aliens — and it pays a six-figure salary

For more intrigue, the job requires a Secret clearance.

Original Submission


«  Hyperloop One's Passenger Pod Takes its First Ride
NASA Posts Planetary Protection Officer Job Position | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by FakeBeldin on Thursday August 03, @12:02PM

    by FakeBeldin (3360) on Thursday August 03, @12:02PM (#548304) Journal

    Notwithstanding the headlines in the press, the role is about ensuring our filthy habits don't contaminate off-world areas.

    In other words: NASA is hiring someon to save aliens from Earth!

(1)