Cornell researchers are working with Head Start Centers and day schools in New York City on early-intervention work to promote development of spatial skills and language acquisition in preschoolers.

Marianella Casasola, associate professor of human development and a faculty fellow of the Bronfenbrenner Center for Translational Research in Cornell's College of Human Ecology, said studies show those with better spatial skills are more likely to flourish in STEM fields.

[...] "Children who both interacted and were narrated to saw at least a 30 percent increase in spatial gains over the group that still interacted with the same sorts of activities and games, but did not have language incorporated into their play by an adult," she said. "Both groups improved, but those who heard items being labeled and actions described showed significantly greater gains."