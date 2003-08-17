17/08/03/0225232 story
The BBC reports that northern England is currently under attack by exploding zombie caterpillars.
From the report:
Caterpillars are being killed by a bug which turns them into "exploding zombies", a wildlife expert has said. Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside Wildlife Trust said the skins of insects have been found on Winmarleigh Moss, near Garstang.
The caterpillars usually eat heather and bilberry but are being infected by a baculovirus which causes them to seek light so they climb up trees where they explode and the baculovirus is released to seek new hosts.
Fortunately higher animals such as humans are immune from such things ... or not!
(Score: 4, Touché) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 03, @03:06PM (1 child)
Brexit should make it possible to confine the zombie outbreak to just this one isolated island, of little import. If confined to England, no major population centers should be affected.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Thursday August 03, @03:14PM
The north will be protected by Hadrian's Wall. If that fails, Antonine Wall may be the last resort before all of Brexit falls.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 03, @03:16PM (1 child)
They're turned into exploding zombies by crazy imams who infect them with powerful memes, and the videos of the explosion is then used to infect other healthy humans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @03:33PM
The caterpillars must be Muslim.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @03:18PM
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday August 03, @03:42PM (1 child)
Free publicity for Alien: Covenant Aug 15th bluray release: https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Covenant-DVD-DHD-Blu-ray/dp/B071YLX9D7 [amazon.com]
On behalf of Weyland-Yutani, Thank You baculovirus!
compiling...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 03, @04:10PM
The blandest movie I ever watched - no amount of publicity's gonna make me buy that garbage on bluray
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday August 03, @03:57PM
"Dawn of the night of the day of the son of the bride of the return of the no longer walking dead because they all just 'sploded."
Movie script in the works. It'll be yuuuuge.
