New Data on H-1B Visas Prove that IT Outsourcers Hire a Lot but Pay Very Little

posted by martyb on Thursday August 03, @06:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the broken-as-designed? dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

Hard numbers have been released by the US government agency that screens visas for high-skilled foreign workers, and they are not pretty.

Data made available by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for the first time show that the widely made complaint about the visa program is true: a small number of IT outsourcing companies get a disproportionately high number of H-1B visas and pay below-average wages to their workers.

The H-1B program was put in the spotlight in April, when US President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order called "Buy American, Hire American" as part of his push to tighten immigration rules. Three months later, the USCIS formally disclosed the number of H1-B visas issued over the last two years by employer. Previously, the data were only available as estimates for companies petitioning for information, or by request under the Freedom of Information Act.

[...] The new data also give a more accurate picture of salaries of H-1B workers by employer. The top IT outsourcing companies on average paid much lower salaries to their workers.

Source:

https://qz.com/1041506/new-data-on-h-1b-visas-show-how-it-outsourcers-are-short-changing-workers/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @06:20PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @06:20PM (#548457)

    Trump is accidentally right on an issue. Who knew?

