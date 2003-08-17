from the the-best-made-plans-of-mice-and-men... dept.
The human embryo editing study first reported by MIT Technology Review last week has been published in Nature. Scientists led by the Oregon Health & Science University's Shoukhrat Mitalipov edited human embryos to remove the MYBPC3 mutation associated with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy:
The experiment corrected the defect in nearly two-thirds of several dozen embryos, without causing potentially dangerous mutations elsewhere in the DNA.
None of the embryos were used to try to create a baby. But if future experiments confirm the techniques are safe and effective, the scientists say the same approach could be used to prevent a long list of inheritable diseases. "Potentially, we're talking about thousands of genes and thousands of patients," says Paula Amato, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. She was a member of the scientific team from the U.S., China and South Korea.
[...] Amato and others stress that their work is aimed at preventing terrible diseases, not creating genetically enhanced people. And they note that much more research is needed to confirm the technique is safe and effective before anyone tries to make a baby this way. But scientists hoping to continue the work in the U.S. face many regulatory obstacles. The National Institutes of Health will not fund any research involving human embryos (the new work was funded by Oregon Health & Science University). And the Food and Drug Administration is prohibited by Congress from considering any experiments that involve genetically modified human embryos.
Nevertheless, the researchers say they're hopeful about continuing the work, perhaps in Britain. The United Kingdom has permitted genetic experiments involving human embryos forbidden in the United States. "If other countries would be interested, we would be happy to work with their regulatory bodies," says Shoukhrat Mitalipov, director of the Oregon Health & Science University's Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy.
Also at NYT, MIT, BBC, Science Magazine, and Scientific American.
Correction of a pathogenic gene mutation in human embryos (open, DOI: 10.1038/nature23305) (DX)
Previously: First Known Attempt at Genetically Modifying Human Embryos in the U.S. is an Apparent Success
U.S. scientists have genetically modified human embyros using CRISPR and have apparently avoided the worst of the off-target effects that have plagued previous efforts. The results are unpublished and the team is not commenting yet:
The first known attempt at creating genetically modified human embryos in the United States has been carried out by a team of researchers in Portland, Oregon, Technology Review has learned.
The effort, led by Shoukhrat Mitalipov of Oregon Health and Science University, involved changing the DNA of a large number of one-cell embryos with the gene-editing technique CRISPR, according to people familiar with the scientific results.
Until now, American scientists have watched with a combination of awe, envy, and some alarm as scientists elsewhere were first to explore the controversial practice. To date, three previous reports of editing human embryos were all published by scientists in China.
Now Mitalipov is believed to have broken new ground both in the number of embryos experimented upon and by demonstrating that it is possible to safely and efficiently correct defective genes that cause inherited diseases.
Although none of the embryos were allowed to develop for more than a few days—and there was never any intention of implanting them into a womb—the experiments are a milestone on what may prove to be an inevitable journey toward the birth of the first genetically modified humans.
Also at STAT News.
Francis Collins Retains Position as Director of the National Institutes of Health
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @11:31PM (1 child)
Anyone know if this is covered under the embryonic stem cell research ban of the Bush years?
From what I can remember, scientists can't use any equipment or personal that were bought or funded and with federal money. Labs that did this kind of research had to buy two of everything as indirect federal funding of these projects would result in their grant money being taken away.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday August 03, @11:52PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stem_cell_laws_and_policy_in_the_United_States [wikipedia.org]
There was no "embryonic stem cell research ban". Federal funding was restricted to an existing number of cell lines. Bush vetoed attempts to expand this in 2006. You could still do your research, but you could not get federal funding for it. Most restrictions were lifted by Obama, but there was still this:
Francis Collins, who still leads NIH, will not fund germline modification [soylentnews.org], which this is. NYT confirms the funding sources:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 03, @11:37PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/02/science/gene-editing-human-embryos.html [nytimes.com]
https://www.nature.com/nature/journal/vaop/ncurrent/full/nature23305.html [nature.com]
So they had 70 zygotes (extended data table 2) that were about 50/50 wt (wildtype) and mutant (the sperm were from a heterozygous guy). They ended up with 36/54 wt embryos (fig 2a), when they had ~35 wt zygotes to start with. Doesn't this sound like they just killed/damaged 16 of the mutant zygotes since they targeted an enzyme that damages DNA to cells with the mutant sequence? Wouldn't this also explain their strange, surprising result that the "edited" cells contained WT sequence rather than the one they injected into the cells?
This all seems very straightforward to me with no mysteries, surprises, remarkable findings, or anything unusual other than the fact they insist that some kind of "editing" is going on...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday August 03, @11:43PM
Her name is French for "wings", as in Angel wings.
Her mother was feeling her biological clock ticking, so she scouted around for a man with "good genes". To his great surprise, he became a father. To both of their great surprise, they are carriers for Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease.
Both of Ailes' kidneys were surgically removed when she was less than a week old. They are now in a jar of formaldehyde and on display at Stanford Medical Center.
Ailes got her transplant when she was 3 1/2. I think she's eight years old now.
